Foundation Combat Climate Change endorses XTCC carbon credit investments

XTCC, the 1st investment product accessing high-quality carbon credits from verified offsetting projects, has been endorsed by Foundation Combat Climate Change.
XTCC meets our compliance and due diligence criteria, marking it as a significant addition for the Foundation, opportunistically timed just before the UN’s COP28 Climate Change Conference this week.”TALLINN, HARJUMAA, ESTONIA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XTCC, the world’s first investment product that allows investors to access high-quality carbon credits from verified offsetting projects, has been endorsed by the Foundation Combat Climate Change, a Swiss non-profit organisation.
— Patrick Oerer, advisory board for Foundation Combat Climate Change
The Foundation is dedicated to accelerating the transition to a net zero future in alignment with the Paris Agreement. The Foundation’s ecosystem facilitates knowledge sharing on the decarbonisation of the economy, including tech innovations, regulatory aspects, verified offsetting projects, and dedicated financial products within the Voluntary Carbon Market. The primary focus is identifying projects through thorough due diligence and ensuring compliance with globally recognised standards, coupled with additional layers of external verification to prevent greenwashing.
“Our objective is to build trust within the carbon and sustainable finance markets,” said Patrick Oerer of the Foundation Combat Climate Change’s advisory board. “To achieve this goal, we leverage our expertise in unlocking transitional investments, facilitating a shift towards regenerative economics. XTCC meets our compliance and due diligence criteria, marking it as a significant addition for the Foundation, opportunistically timed just before the UN’s COP28 Climate Change Conference this week.”
XTCC will hold an event at the COP28 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, UAE, on December 5th at 16.00 in the governmental Blue Zone, hosted by the Estonian government pavilion.
“We’re pleased to get the Foundation’s recognition for XTCC,” said Dr Scott Levy, founder of XTCC. “What sets it apart is the confidence you get through its auditability delivered through the regulated capital markets. Investors can see the nature of the high-quality carbon credits, with top-to-bottom attribution and immutability.
“This structure gives XTCC creditability to investors and clears the way to eliminate double-counting and greenwashing that have hampered carbon markets in the past,” Levy said.
About XTCC:
XTCC is an investment product for professional investors, offering a transparent, credible and sustainable avenue for investors to participate in the rapidly expanding high-quality carbon credit market. By closing the circularity ecosystem gap, it aims to drive further growth and development of new renewable energy projects, including solar, biomass, biogas, hydro, wind and biomethanation. XTCC is the asset class of the net zero world.
