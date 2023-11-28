Patient Derived Xenograft Model Market Will Generate Booming Growth Opportunities to 2030 | Hera Biolabs, Oncodesign
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The Patient Derived Xenograft Model Market size is expected to reach US$ 346 million by 2030, from US$ 105.4 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. Patient derived xenograft (PDX) models are experimental models established by transplanting fresh tumor tissue fragments or single cells from a human tumor directly into immunodeficient mice. These are increasingly used in preclinical cancer research to predict drug response and optimize individualized treatment. PDX models mimic the patient's tumor biology and genetic background more closely than conventional xenograft models.
Market Dynamics:
The growth of the patient derived xenograft model market is driven by increasing investments in cancer research and development from biopharmaceutical companies and governments worldwide. For instance, in 2020, the National Cancer Institute invested over $6.2 billion in cancer research while global pharma companies invested an estimated $150 billion in oncology research. Additionally, increasing demand for personalized medicine approaches for cancer treatment is also boosting adoption of PDX models among pharmaceutical companies for drug discovery and development programs. PDX models allow to test hundreds of drug combinations on living systems that closely resemble a patient's tumor, which helps identify the most effective therapies. This reduces drug attrition rates and costs in clinical trials.
Market Driver:
One of the major drivers for the growth of the patient derived xenograft model market is the massive investments that are being made in cancer research across the globe. Governments as well as private organizations are pumping in large amounts of funds to support research related to developing novel drugs, diagnostic methods and personalized treatment approaches for cancer. Patient derived xenograft models play a crucial role as preclinical models in cancer drug research. They help researchers accurately mimic the original patient's tumor and study cancer biology as well as test the efficacy and safety of new drugs. The high investments in cancer research have led to increased demand for PDX models from pharmaceutical and biotech companies.
Competitive Landscape
In the segment specifically devoted to leading companies in the Patient Derived Xenograft Model Market of the market analysis document, our researchers provide a summary of the financial statements of all the major companies, covering their noteworthy developments, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis. The corporate profile copy also includes financial information and a business summary. The businesses in this area can be customized to match the unique needs of the client.
Some of the Top Players in Patient Derived Xenograft Model Market:
THE JACKSON LABORATORY, Champions Oncology, Inc, Charles River Laboratories, Crown Bioscience, Hera Biolabs, Horizon Discovery Ltd., Oncodesign, Pharmatest Services, Shanghai LIDE Biotech, Aragen Life Sciences Ltd., Creative Animodel, Urosphere, Applied StemCell and WuXi AppTec
Patient Derived Xenograft Model Market Segmentation:
By Model Type
Tumor explant models
Cell line derived models
Patient derived organoids
Genetically engineered models
Others (Primary cell derived models, cell processed models etc.)
By Implantation Method
Subcutaneous Implantation
Orthopedic Implantation
Others
By Tumor Type
Gastrointestinal Tumor Model
Gynecological Tumor Model
Respiratory Tumor Model
Other Tumor Model
By End User
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Academic & Research Institutions
Others
Regional Analysis -
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France, Spain, The Netherlands and Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Market Restraint:
While patient derived xenograft models offer significant advantages over traditional cancer models, their high cost of development and maintenance poses a major challenge restricting wider adoption. Establishing xenografts from patient tumors requires specialized expertise and infrastructure that involves substantial financial investments. Maintaining viability and stability of the engrafted tumors through successive passages in animals also demands dedicated resources. The cost of generating and characterizing a single PDX model can range from $10,000 to over $100,000 depending on the cancer type. For small laboratories and startup biotech companies, the expenses associated with these models prove prohibitive. Addressing the cost issues through standardized procedures and economies of scale can help overcome this important limitation.
Market Opportunity:
One of the biggest opportunities presented by the patient derived xenograft model market is in the area of personalized cancer medicine. As PDX models closely recapitulate the molecular and phenotypic traits of individual patient tumors, they can be effectively used to develop customized treatment strategies. Patient-derived xenografts allow scientists to study responses of original patient tumors to different therapies in preclinical settings. This helps identify the most effective drugs, predict therapeutic outcomes and detect acquired resistance for each cancer case. The ability of PDX models to recapitulate human tumors at molecular level has enabled their increasing usage in companion diagnostics and precision oncology applications. The growing demand for personalized treatment approaches will drive significant growth in the PDX market.
Market Trend:
An emerging trend in the patient derived xenograft model market is the establishment of centralized biobanks that maintain extensive collections of tumor xenografts sourced from a large number of cancer patients. These PDX biobanks aim to establish, characterize and distribute well annotated models to researchers. They remove bottlenecks in model development and allow researchers to quickly screen multiple PDX models for their specific needs. Large academic institutes and industry-led consortiums are investing in developing universal biobanks with thousands of patient-centric xenografts representing diverse cancer subtypes. The growing popularity of PDX biobanks signifies their potential to accelerate precision oncology research and drug development through centralized, standardized resources. This represents an important market trend that will expand the applications of PDX models.
