Wreaths Across America and 1-800-Flowers.com Join Forces to Honor Veterans Nationwide

Wreaths Across America Volunteers at WAA Day Morrill at Headstone

Remember the fallen. Honor those who serve. Teach the next generation the value of freedom.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

COLUMBIA FALLS, MAINE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wreaths Across America and 1-800-Flowers.com proudly announce their collaboration, a significant partnership reflecting a shared commitment to remembering, honoring, and teaching.

Wreaths Across America annually conducts wreath-laying ceremonies nationwide, paying tribute to fallen heroes during the holiday season. Their mission, to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation, aligns seamlessly with the dedication of 1-800-Flowers.com to providing meaningful expressions of sympathy and gratitude.

Customers can now sponsor wreaths in support the mission of Wreaths Across America through the 1-800-Flowers.com website at www.1800Flowers.com/WAA. When sponsoring a wreath, a hand-made balsam wreath with a red velvet bow is shipped to one of more than 4,000 participating locations that take part in the National Wreaths Across America Day event on December 16. A volunteer will then place that wreath at the headstone of a service member and say that individual’s name out loud, ensuring that the sacrifices of our heroes are never forgotten.

"Partnering with 1-800-Flowers.com is significant, helping us reach new people across the country who want to honor and remember our nation's veterans," said Karen Worcester, Executive Director of Wreaths Across America. "Their commitment to quality and compassion aligns perfectly with our values."

Jim McCann, Founder and CEO of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., commented, "We are honored to join forces with Wreaths Across America in paying tribute to the brave men and women who have served our country. Our floral arrangements and gifts will serve as a heartfelt expression of gratitude and remembrance during these solemn ceremonies."

The partnership, officially launched online, aims to drive support for this year’s National Wreaths Across America Day on December 16, 2023. Both organizations are enthusiastic about the potential to make a lasting impact on the lives of veterans' families and the broader community.

This holiday season let's come together to ensure that every resting place of our heroes is adorned with a symbol of respect and remembrance. Consider sponsoring a Wreath by visiting www.1800Flowers.com/WAA

For more information on Wreaths Across America and 1-800-Flowers.com, visit their respective websites:

About Wreaths Across America: Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. The mission is to remember, honor, and teach about the service and sacrifices of our nation's veterans. For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About 1-800-Flowers.com®

For more than 45 years, 1-800-Flowers.com has offered truly original floral arrangements, plants and unique gifts to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, everyday occasions, and seasonal holidays, and to deliver comfort during times of grief. Backed by a caring team obsessed with service, 1-800-Flowers.com provides customers thoughtful ways to express themselves and connect with the most important people in their lives. 1-800-Flowers.com is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.