Acute Care Hospital Bed and Stretcher Market to Reach US$ 9.32 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

Integration of Acute Care Hospital Beds and Stretchers with Other Advanced Medical Devices Rising

Rockville, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its newly published research report, reveals that the global Acute Care Hospital Bed and Stretcher Market is pegged at US$ 8.08 billion in 2024. Global demand for acute care hospital beds and stretchers is projected to increase at 1.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Increased need for acute care hospital beds and stretchers is attributed to the growing expenditure on healthcare equipment and infrastructure due to the rising population. Efficient and modern patient care equipment is purchased by many hospitals to ensure effective care to patients.

Key Segments of Acute Care Hospital Bed and Stretcher Industry Research Report

By Product Type By End User By Region Beds

Stretchers Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics North America

Europe

East Asia

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Asia & Oceania



Elderly people need more specialized medical treatment regularly as they are prone to many disorders due to their weaker immune systems. Acute care stretchers and beds are adapted to match the specific requirements of elderly people. Further, with growing cases of chronic diseases, requirements for continued medical treatment and hospitalization are increasing for the care and management of patients.

Development of technologically advanced acute care hospital beds and stretchers with improved features, including integration with several other medical devices, patient monitoring, and computerized controls is forecasted to open up lucrative opportunities for players.

Key Takeaway from Market Study

The global acute care hospital bed and stretcher market is forecasted to end up at a valuation of US$ 9.32 billion by 2034.

Revenue from the sales of acute care hospital beds and stretchers is projected to rise at 1.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Sales of acute care hospital beds and stretchers in the United States are pegged at US$ 1.61 billion in 2024.

Latin America is predicted to hold 11.9% share of global market revenue in 2024.

Revenue from acute care hospital beds and stretchers in Brazil is projected to reach US$ 745.17 million by 2034.

“Growing geriatric population along with rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is predicted to stimulate demand for acute care hospital beds and stretchers as a part of effective healthcare practices,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market Growth

Several countries from Asia Pacific, including China, India, etc. are forecasted to contribute to increased demand for acute care hospital beds and stretchers because of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the presence of many prominent players in the regional countries is also predicted to contribute to market revenue.

Key Market Players

Leading manufacturers of acute care hospital beds and stretchers are Invacare Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., LINET, Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd., Getinge AB, Howard Wright Limited, and Midmark Corp.

By 2034, beds are expected to constitute 86.1% of the global market revenue. Acute care beds, designed for patient accommodation during illness, labor management, and specific injury treatments, play a prominent role. Diverse bed types cater to patient needs, such as tilting beds supporting intensive care unit (ICU) staff in patient care and repositioning for accelerated recovery.

Ensuring optimal protection and comfort, beds aid patients in standing and sitting up swiftly, promoting successful recovery and yielding economic and health benefits. Mobilization beds effectively fulfill this purpose.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 9.32 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 1.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures



Hospitals are anticipated to command a 72.1% share of the global market revenue by 2034. Hospitals prioritize upgrading to advanced acute care hospital beds and stretchers, enhancing functionality and patient care. The replacement of older equipment with specialized and more efficient units is poised to drive increased demand.

Healthcare providers are directing investments toward expanding specialized units like neonatal care, cardiac care, and intensive care, necessitating customized beds and stretchers tailored to specific patient requirements.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the acute care hospital bed and stretcher market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (beds, stretchers) and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

