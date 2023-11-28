TSG Products Inc. Announces the Launch of ChristMasEssentials.net: A Comprehensive Resource on the Amazing Traditions, History, Myths and Customs of Christmas around the World

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSG Products Inc., a Canadian publishing company known for its innovative custom printed jigsaw puzzles, is proud to announce the launch of its newest web property, ChristMasEssentials.net. This unique website is dedicated to providing in-depth information on Christmas traditions, history, myths and customs all in one easily accessible and user-friendly platform.





ChristMasEssentials.net is live now and open to families, researchers, educators, and anyone interested in the rich tapestry of Christmas celebrations. The site's launch heralds a significant expansion into information-based web resources for TSG Products Inc., aligning with their earlier successful venture, MarketYourArt.net, aimed at visual artists.

Highlights of ChristMasEssentials.net

The Christmas Calendar: This feature serves as a window into the diverse ways people around the world come together to celebrate the spirit of joy, reflection, and community. It offers visitors an insightful resource to understand the most important dates in the festive calendar and their significance.

The Everything Guide to the Best Christmas Traditions: Presented in a reader-friendly format, this guide delves into the customs, myths, and traditions surrounding the year's most important holiday. It's a treasure trove for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of Christmas.

"Christmas is more than just a holiday; it's a rich cultural event that spans history, geography, and society," said Colin Southwell, CEO of TSG Products Inc. "With ChristMasEssentials.net, we aim to strip away the commercialization and present the true essence of Christmas in its most authentic form. "There is so much more to Christmas than people realise."

About TSG Products Inc.

Based in Canada, TSG Products Inc. is renowned for its custom printed jigsaw puzzles, catering to artists, photographers, museums, and gift stores. With a focus on creating high-quality, engaging products, and resources, the company is expanding its portfolio to include information-rich websites like ChristMasEssentials.net, providing valuable content to a diverse audience.

The site is continually evolving, with regular additions to its content, especially focusing on Christmas customs and traditions worldwide. TSG Products Inc. envisions ChristMasEssentials.net growing into a topical authority on Christmas history, traditions, myths, and customs.

For more information about ChristMasEssentials.net or to explore the site, visit https://christmasessentials.net/.

