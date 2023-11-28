STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE SIGNING INTO LAW OF THE 'CAREGIVERS' WELFARE ACT'

The enactment into law today of Republic Act No. 11965, "An Act Instituting Policies for the Protection and Welfare of Caregivers in the Practice of their Occupation", demonstrates the present administration's unwavering commitment to justice and compassion that will leave a lasting impact on the lives of our caregivers.

Ang pagiging ganap na batas ng Caregivers' Welfare Act ay patunay na pinapahalagahan natin ang kapakanan at karapatan ng mga kababayan natin na ginagampanan ang pag-aaruga sa ating mga kapamilya.

Caregivers, often overlooked, deserve dignified work, fair pay, and protection from mistreatment.

This law represents more than just a set of regulations. It is a powerful symbol of our collective appreciation for the invaluable contributions of caregivers to our society. It reinforces our commitment to justice, decency, and respect for the rights of every individual.

Let this landmark legislation remind us that, as public servants, we hold the power and responsibility to advocate for the rights of those who devote their lives to caring for others.

I am immensely grateful to President Marcos Jr. for enacting this historic legislation, and to my colleagues in both Houses who contributed to the passage of this measure.