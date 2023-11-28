Manifestation of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on the concurrence to the ratification of ILO C190

Madame Chairperson, my esteemed colleagues, and to everyone present in today's hearing, good afternoon.

First of all, I would like to thank the Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Relations, Senator Imee Marcos, for including in today's hearing agenda the International Labour Organization Convention No. 190 or the Convention Concerning the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work (ILO C190).

Earlier this year, this representation filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 456, urging the Executive Department to ratify ILO C190. Kaya naman po, Madame Chairperson, ikinagalak natin ang ratipikasyon ng Malacañang sa ILO C190 noong nakaraang buwan at ang pagsumite nito sa Senado upang ito'y masang-ayunan, batay sa nakasaad sa Konstitusyon ng Pilipinas.

ILO C190 offers a vital channel to address the violence and harassment problems faced by our OFWs. Thousands of our migrant workers encounter maltreatment, mistreatment, contract violation, contract substitution, sexual harassment, and rape, among others. In fact, based on DMW data, there were 65,136 labor and welfare cases in Riyadh, 43,225 cases in Kuwait, and 29,049 cases in Malaysia, from January to July 2022.

Madame Chairperson, concurrence to the ratification of ILO C190 demonstrates our country's unwavering dedication to fostering work environments free from violence and harassment. This is a step towards aligning our policies with global standards, particularly following the 2023 report of the ILO Committee of Experts on the Application of Conventions and Recommendations on the Philippines' compliance with other ratified ILO conventions.

ILO C190 is not just any treaty; it signifies our commitment to enact tangible measures for the welfare and protection of our workers.

Thank you and may God bless us all.