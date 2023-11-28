Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,938 in the last 365 days.

Manifestation of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on the concurrence to the ratification of ILO C190

PHILIPPINES, November 28 - Press Release
November 28, 2023

Manifestation of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on the concurrence to the ratification of ILO C190

Madame Chairperson, my esteemed colleagues, and to everyone present in today's hearing, good afternoon.

First of all, I would like to thank the Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Relations, Senator Imee Marcos, for including in today's hearing agenda the International Labour Organization Convention No. 190 or the Convention Concerning the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work (ILO C190).

Earlier this year, this representation filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 456, urging the Executive Department to ratify ILO C190. Kaya naman po, Madame Chairperson, ikinagalak natin ang ratipikasyon ng Malacañang sa ILO C190 noong nakaraang buwan at ang pagsumite nito sa Senado upang ito'y masang-ayunan, batay sa nakasaad sa Konstitusyon ng Pilipinas.

ILO C190 offers a vital channel to address the violence and harassment problems faced by our OFWs. Thousands of our migrant workers encounter maltreatment, mistreatment, contract violation, contract substitution, sexual harassment, and rape, among others. In fact, based on DMW data, there were 65,136 labor and welfare cases in Riyadh, 43,225 cases in Kuwait, and 29,049 cases in Malaysia, from January to July 2022.

Madame Chairperson, concurrence to the ratification of ILO C190 demonstrates our country's unwavering dedication to fostering work environments free from violence and harassment. This is a step towards aligning our policies with global standards, particularly following the 2023 report of the ILO Committee of Experts on the Application of Conventions and Recommendations on the Philippines' compliance with other ratified ILO conventions.

ILO C190 is not just any treaty; it signifies our commitment to enact tangible measures for the welfare and protection of our workers.

Thank you and may God bless us all.

You just read:

Manifestation of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on the concurrence to the ratification of ILO C190

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more