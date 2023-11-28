EV Charging Installer Platform ChargeGuru Strengthens European Position with Zeplug Merger

Paris, France – Tuesday, November 28th – EV charging installer platform ChargeGuru has strengthened its position in Europe by merging with Zeplug, the leading operator of charging infrastructures in apartment and office buildings. The merger creates one of Europe's largest EV charging providers, with a comprehensive offering that spans the entire value chain, from installation to operation.

A Comprehensive and Fully Funded Offer for Multi-family housing and Companies

ChargeGuru's new offering is designed to meet the growing demand for EV charging services with a solution specifically designed for multi-family housing and office buildings. This innovative model, which includes financing for the charging infrastructure, as well as a turnkey installation and maintenance service, has already been adopted by 15 000 buildings in France. This all-inclusive approach makes it easy for building owners, managers and apartment dwellers to make the switch to electric vehicles.

A Strong Presence in Europe

ChargeGuru has been operating in close to 10 countries since 2018. ChargeGuru relies on an experienced and dynamic team to support private individuals and professionals in their transition to electric mobility. ChargeGuru will be proposing the Zeplug offer specifically designed for multi-family housing and office buildings in Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the UK.

"The rapid evolution of the energy transition sector demands a swift response. Our objective at ChargeGuru in proposing the super innovative Zeplug offer that has proved its worth on the French market, is to emerge as the premier European leader in electric charging. By comprehensively covering the entire value chain, we are actively facilitating the transition to electric vehicles in Europe" according to the cofounders, Gilles Gomis and Nicolas Banchet.

A French Group to Lead the Electric Transition in Europe

To accelerate its growth, the Group will use the €240m raised by Zeplug in 2022 from the infrastructure fund ICG (Intermediate Capital Group). The ambition is to create more than 100,000 charge points in Europe by 2025. The merger will also strengthen the existing partnerships with more than 20 carmakers across Europe.

According to ACEA, sales of electric vehicles rose by 21% in Europe in 2023. And the European Commission's target is to have 35% of electric vehicles on the European market by 2030. Against this favorable backdrop, the Group has high ambitions for 2025.

To achieve this goal, the two companies will draw on their synergies and complementary expertise.

"This merger positions us firmly as a true European leader in electric mobility. We are convinced that the complementary nature of our expertise, and the innovative power of our offering for condominiums and office buildings, will enable us to meet the growing demand for electric charging stations throughout Europe". cofounder of Zeplug and ChargeGuru Gilles Gomis explains.

“Zeplug has built a strong leadership in France thanks to this innovative cost-free offer specifically addressing the complexity of charging electric vehicles in residential and office buildings. The challenges are similar in all the countries we target across Europe and we are excited to bring the Zeplug offer in these markets to provide customers with the adequate solution” cofounder of Zeplug and ChargeGuru Nicolas Banchet adds.

About ChargeGuru

ChargeGuru is the European electric vehicle charging expert. Convinced that electric mobility is part of the solution to achieve a large-scale energy transition, our mission is to make electric vehicle charging simple, for everyone.

We do this by designing & installing easy and future proof EV charging solutions, which are powered by progressive technology and are tailored to perfectly match our customers’ needs.

Since 2018, we have been deploying electric vehicle charging solutions for individuals and businesses. ChargeGuru supports charging projects from A to Z: definition of needs, technical study, supply of equipment, installation, maintenance, technical support and chargepoint management software solutions.

About Zeplug

Founded in 2014, Zeplug's mission is to encourage energy transition for everyone by simplifying recharging in multi-family housing and office buildings. Already adopted by nearly 15,000 buildings throughout France, this solution which includes financing for the charging infrastructure as well as a turnkey installation and maintenance service for customers is already an unanimous choice with over a million parking spaces equipped or ready to be. This solution also solves the recharging equation in office buildings. In France, Zeplug also assists companies in electrifying their fleets, including some international firms such as Saint-Gobain, Yves Rocher, La Française des Jeux, Coca-Cola, SAP... Thanks to the 240€m raised by Zeplug in September 2022, and an entry into the Next40 in February 2023, Zeplug strengthens its position as a leading player in EV charging sector. With a team of more than 200 employees in France, Zeplug has offices in Paris and 18 regional offices in the largest French cities.