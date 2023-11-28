Industrial Refrigeration Market Market Size to Surpass USD 30.88 Billion by 2029, at a 5.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Industrial Refrigeration Market

The Industrial Refrigeration Market is thriving, propelled by increasing demand for cold storage solutions and energy-efficient refrigeration technologies.

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2023

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Industrial Refrigeration Market by Component (Controls, Compressor, Condenser, Evaporator), Application (Chemical & Petrochemicals, Fruit & Vegetable Processing, Refrigerated Warehouse) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The global industrial refrigeration market is expected to grow at 5.3 % CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 30.88 billion by 2029 from USD 19.4 billion in 2020.

The market for industrial refrigeration systems is expected to grow as a result of several factors, including the growing need for compact and innovative refrigeration systems, increased government support for building out the cold chain infrastructure in developing nations, and stricter regulatory policies that are pushing consumers toward eco-friendly refrigerant-based refrigeration systems.

Recent Developments

In June 2021, Johnson Controls added the Quantech QWC4 Water-Cooled Screw Chiller to its product portfolio, which uses variable speed drive technology to reduce carbon emissions and provide flexibility in handling high-lift applications. The Quantech QWC4 chiller also reduces environmental impacts by directly managing refrigerant charges and potential leak points.

In June 2021, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft signed an agreement to sell its refrigeration contracting operations in Spain and Italy to Clauger, the French family-owned company, which specializes in industrial refrigeration and air-conditioning systems.

In May 2021, Johnson Controls selected R-454B, a lower GWP refrigerant, to replace R-410A in its ducted residential and commercial unitary products as well as air-cooled scroll chillers. R-454B is more compatible with existing R-410A equipment designs, requires a lesser or similar refrigerant charge, and can reduce the energy use of HVAC systems and improve system efficiency.

Industrial Refrigeration Market Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Industrial Refrigeration Market industry are

Carrier, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Danfoss Group, Emerson Electric Co., Evapco, Inc., GEA Group AG, Johnson Controls, Ingersoll Rand, LU-VE Group, Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the Industrial Refrigeration Market, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key Industrial Refrigeration Market dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced Industrial Refrigeration Market report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Regional Analysis

The Industrial Refrigeration Market market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

