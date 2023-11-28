S&P changed Atos’ rating from BB to BB- / maintaining CreditWatch Negative / Negligible impact on interest expense.

Ongoing exclusive discussions with EPEI on certain terms related to the contemplated sale of Tech Foundations.

Additional sales of assets being considered to address upcoming debt maturities in 2025 as added contingencies.





Paris, November 28, 2023 – Atos is providing a market update based on recent developments in the media as well as the S&P change ratings:

S&PGR changed Atos’ rating from 'BB' to 'BB-' maintaining CreditWatch Negative. The group confirms the impact on interest expense is negligible and expected to be approximately €6 million per year. The Atos group also confirms it has the necessary liquidity to meet its financial obligations over the next twelve months and is actively working to address its debt maturities in 2025 as stated on October 16th.

Atos is in advanced discussions with EPEI to amend and simplify certain terms related to the contemplated sale of Tech Foundations. The group will share the outcome of those discussions in due course. To date, Atos has filed all regulatory documents and have already received approvals in the majority of its key jurisdictions.

Atos examining added initiatives to address the group capital raising plan and upcoming debt maturities in 2025. The Group’s policy is to fully cover its estimated liquidity needs with long-term borrowings, cash and other appropriate capital market instruments, in order to have sufficient flexibility to finance its operations and future developments. Atos is assessing the feasibility to access the debt and equity capital markets, and/or is considering the sale of additional assets, to address its capital raising plan, the €1.5 billion term loan A maturing in January 2025 (after the two 6-month extensions available to the Company) and the €750 million bonds maturing in May 2025.





***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c.105,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investors: investors@atos.net

Media: globalprteam@atos.net

Attachment