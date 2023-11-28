Seychelles Government selects SECDEX digital carbon market solution to be showcased at COP28

Showcase in Blue Zone, Seychelles Pavilion, 4 December. Presentation demonstrating importance of digitally interconnecting ESG markets to achieve Net Zero from Seychelles to the world. Collaboration with local partner Island Carbon Consult and ZERO13

Mahé, Seychelles, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECDEX Group, a regulated financial market infrastructure (FMI) firm operating regulated exchange and post-trade entities authorised and licenced by the Seychelles Financial Services authority (FSA), has been selected by the Seychelles Government to showcase in the Blue Zone at COP 28 UAE (30 November to 12 December). On 4 December at 15:30 local time, and in a collaboration with sustainability firm Island Carbon Consult, SECDEX will host an event in the Seychelles Pavilion.



Seychelles, a sustainability leader in the Indian Ocean region, is taking significant strides towards achieving its commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. It has demonstrated its dedication to conserving coastal and marine environments, while spearheading the charge towards decarbonisation. The Seychelles President, Wavel Ramkalawan is attending COP28 and will also participate in the World Climate Action Summit from December 1-2 along with other heads of state or government.

SECDEX will also collaborate at COP28 with its sister company ZERO13, a GMEX Group initiative, to provide a climate fintech platform-as-a-service ecosystem. SECDEX is connected to the ZERO13 Hub, which digitally interconnects carbon market participants, registries and exchanges across jurisdictions. Harnessing this, SECDEX recently executed and settled the world’s first spot and derivatives voluntary carbon credit (VCC) trades to the ISDA VCC definitions. XTCC™ also launched the world’s first exchange-traded high-quality VCC securities investment product by listing on SECDEX Exchange and connecting to ZERO13 to digitally access VCCs from trusted registries.

Hirander Misra, Chairman of SECDEX, ZERO13 and GMEX Group commented: “We are delighted to be selected by the Seychelles Government to showcase the SECDEX carbon market at COP28, and its integration within the ZERO13 global ecosystem of registries, participants, and climate fintech services. In the drive to achieve Net Zero, a collaborative innovation approach is essential to ensure tangible positive climate impact.”

Errol Renaud, Founder of Island Carbon Consult commented: “Our alliance with SECDEX and ZERO13 at the COP28 Seychelles Pavilion shows our commitment to innovative solutions. We believe that collaborative efforts are pivotal in accelerating the low-carbon transition, especially for Small Island Developing States (SIDS). Together we aim to contribute meaningfully to the global effort in achieving a sustainable and resilient future.”

Interested parties with access to the Blue Zone at COP28 can register to attend the side event by emailing info@secdex.net or info@zero13.net as well as contact the SECDEX and ZERO13 team to meet there or in the Green Zone.

About SECDEX

The Seychelles-based Securities, Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (“SECDEX”) is a market infrastructure ecosystem located in the Seychelles. It is a multi-asset hybrid exchange combining the benefits of a digital exchange with those of a traditional exchange. It focuses on securities, debt, spot commodities and derivatives contracts in traditional and digital tokenised form.

The Group consists of:

SECDEX Exchange Limited (“SECDEX Exchange”), which is authorised and licensed by the Seychelles FSA to operate a regulated securities exchange with multi-asset capabilities, which include derivatives and digital assets.

SECDEX Clearing Limited (“SECDEX Clearing”), which is authorised and licensed by the Seychelles FSA to operate a regulated central counterparty (CCP) clearing house to clear trades executed on SECDEX Exchange.

SECDEX Depository Limited (“SECDEX Depository”), which is authorised and licensed by the Seychelles FSA to operate as a regulated central securities depository and registry for securities listed on SECDEX Exchange.

SECDEX Digital Custodian Limited (“SECDEX Digital Custodian” or “SDC”), which is authorised and regulated under the regulatory Sandbox of the Seychelles FSA to operate digital custodial services for a broad range of digital assets.

SECDEX Digital Marketplace (“SDC Digital Marketplace” or “SDM” or “SECDEX Marketplace”), which operates as part of SECDEX Digital Custodian Limited as a trading venue to offer a broad range of cryptocurrencies. These by being in custody can be traded.





For more information please visit www.secdex.net

About GMEX Group Limited

GMEX Group (GMEX) offers sustainable digital solutions for the new age of global markets. The firm is a leading global provider of multi-asset exchange trading and post-trade software/software as-a-Service (SaaS) market infrastructure solutions and ‘network of networks’ digital platform services. GMEX addresses end-to-end regulatory and contract environment needs for issuance, trading, clearing and settlement across exchanges and across multiple asset classes including traditional, digital and hybrid assets, including carbon credits and ESG real-world assets. It is the winner of:

Best Development in Fintech of the Year’ – 2022

Best Global Hybrid Finance FinTech Company’ – 2022

Best Solution for Trading Digital Assets’ – 2023

Most Influential Financial Technology Firms of 2023 – 2023

For further information on GMEX, please visit https://www.gmex-group.com/ .

About ZERO13

ZERO13, a venture by GMEX, is an automated AI and blockchain-driven international carbon exchange, registry and aggregation hub ecosystem. The ZERO13 Hub provides a Platform-as-a-service, which offers a distributed point of entry for digital issuance, trading and settlement of carbon credits and real-world assets such as ESG securities. ZERO13 Hub connects multiple international carbon exchanges, registries, custodians and ESG project owners globally for supply verification, transparent pricing and real-time settlement using APIs and across blockchains enabled by ZERO13 Chain (‘Pyctor’).

For further information on ZERO13, please visit https://www.zero13.net/ .

About Island Carbon Consult

Island Carbon Consultants (ICC) is a specialised consultancy firm dedicated to creating diverse, sustainable solutions for combating climate change. With over 15 years of experience, ICC employs a "partnership island ecosystem" model to collaborate with a broad range of global partners—from students and scientists to policy analysts and innovators. Committed to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly numbers 7, 9, 11, 13, and 17, as well as the Sendai Framework E & G, ICC aims to be at the nexus of science, policy, sustainable energy, and economics. The firm is particularly focused on accelerating the low-carbon transition for Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

For Further information, please visit www.islandcarbonconsult.com

