Quảng Ninh speeds up disbursement of public investment capital

VIETNAM, November 28 - QUẢNG NINH — Quảng Ninh Province is intensifying efforts to complete the disbursement of allocated budget capital for this year amid slow progress.

According to the provincial People's Committee, as of the end of October 2023, the total disbursed capital reached more than VNĐ6.64 trillion (US$276.7 million), achieving 48.1 per cent of the provincial People's Council's annual plan, lower than the same period in 2022 (53 per cent).

Specifically, the disbursement of central budget capital reached 75.3 per cent of the plan, higher than the same period (33.2 per cent); the disbursement of provincial budget capital reached 33.6 per cent of the planned allocation, lower than the same period (49.7 per cent); and district budget disbursement reached 58 per cent of the annual plan, achieving 46.3 per cent of the allocated plan.

Some units and localities demonstrated good disbursement rates above the provincial average, including the Department of Construction (99.1 per cent); the provincial Border Guard Command (80.7 per cent); Economic Defence Delegation 327 (76 per cent); the Management Board of Civil and Industrial Projects Investment in the province (66.1 per cent); the provincial People's Procuracy (57 per cent); and Tiên Yên district (71.1 per cent).

On the other hand, some investors and units experienced lower disbursement rates, such as the Project Management Board for Transport Construction Investment (32.1 per cent); the Project Management Board for Agriculture and Rural Development (20.7 per cent); the provincial Police (10.3 per cent); the provincial Economic Zone Management Board and the University of Hạ Long, both with zero per cent.

Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, Director of the provincial Planning and Investment Department, stated that for newly initiated provincial-level projects, only six out of 10 have started, with the remaining four still awaiting commencement. Among them, two projects were allocated funds at the beginning of the year with a total planned capital of over VNĐ970 billion.

At the district budget level, eight out of 26 projects have yet to commence, including six school construction support projects supplemented according to Decision 1568/QĐ-UBND dated June 14, 2023, with a capital of VNĐ422.5 billion, but after nearly two months, no construction has begun.

At the October meeting of the provincial People's Committee, departments, sectors and localities pointed out that the slow disbursement of public investment funds is mainly due to project implementation challenges.

Issues such as a lack of land filling materials have caused delays in transportation projects in the early months of the year. Land-related procedures, including conversion and allocation for public investment, take considerable time. Certain transition projects, despite receiving advance payments in late 2022, are still in early construction stages in 2023, resulting in incomplete work and delayed disbursement.

In addition, preparation for investment in some projects and land clearance work is behind schedule, affecting the overall disbursement progress. The bidding process for selecting investors for real estate projects has faced difficulties, impacting local budget revenues. These factors directly influenced and delayed the progress of public investment disbursement in the province.

Realising the crucial role of public investment disbursement in driving economic development and sustaining growth in 2023, during the meeting early this month, Cao Tường Huy, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Quảng Ninh Province, directed relevant units and investors to strictly follow the guidelines outlined in Document 984/UBND-TH4 dated April 28, 2023 to reach the target of public investment disbursement for the entire 2023.

Specifically, the implementation process should be detailed and personalised, with clear responsibilities assigned at each stage. It is essential to avoid any misuse of information to shift blame and ensure that tasks within the authority for resolution are completed.

At the same time, the provincial People's Committee directed investors to commence new projects allocated funds in November 2023. This includes three key projects with a planned budget allocation of over VNĐ2.3 trillion from the beginning of 2023 and five school projects with an additional budget plan of VNĐ385.5 billion, as supplemented by the provincial authority.

For the eight localities that have been supplemented and delegated autonomy in using score-based funds, these localities must proactively review and adjust the score-based fund plans from projects with slow disbursement to those with good disbursement progress.

Following the guidance of the provincial authority, investors and local committees, particularly those handling substantial funds and numerous construction projects, are actively leading and directing contractors. They are encouraging them to capitalise on favourable weather, and mobilise labour, machinery and equipment for on-site tasks. Overtime and extra shifts are being organised to ensure projects meet deadlines, become operational and efficiently utilise resources.

With proactive efforts and determination, Huy is confident that the province's disbursement activities in the remaining two months of 2023 will result in positive outcomes, ensuring the successful completion of 100 per cent of the plan. — VNS