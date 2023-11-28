Antimicrobial Packaging Market to hit USD 21.95 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +8.31% | Exactitude Consultancy

Antimicrobial Packaging Market

The Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Antimicrobial Packaging Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Antimicrobial Packaging Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Antimicrobial Packaging Market in the coming years.

The market is being driven by growing concerns about safety, quality care, and preservation in the food, pharmaceutical, and hygiene industries. The shelf life of perishable food products is extended by these solutions, which also kill and prevent the growth of microorganisms. In order to prevent microorganisms from contaminating consumer goods products, the system uses an antimicrobial agent in a polymer packaging film. The use of antimicrobial agents to prevent contamination is now driving the need for more efficient quality product regulation systems to preserve, safeguard, and deliver healthy products to consumers.

The antimicrobial packaging market is expected to grow at 8.31% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 21.95 billion by 2029 from USD 10.7 billion in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Mondi Plc, PolyOne Corporation, Biocote Limited, Dunmore Corporation, Linpac Senior Holdings, Microban International, Oplon Pure Sciences Ltd., Takex Labo Co. Ltd. and other Prominent players.

Recent News

06 March 2023: Dow announced the introduction of FINGERPRINT DFDA-7555 NT Bimodal Polyethylene Resin, an evolution of its legacy FINGERPRINT Polyethylene Resins.

16 august 2022: Mondi plc. (‘Mondi’) confirms that it has completed the acquisition of the Duino mill near Trieste (Italy) from the Burgo Group for a total consideration of 40 million euros.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Antimicrobial Packaging market. The major and emerging players of the Antimicrobial Packaging Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Antimicrobial Packaging market.

Antimicrobial Packaging Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Rising concerns over foodborne illnesses and food spoilage

Growing consumer demand for safe and hygienic packaging solutions

Increasing adoption of antimicrobial packaging in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries

Stringent regulations on food safety and packaging materials

Restraints

High cost of antimicrobial packaging materials

Limited availability of biodegradable antimicrobial packaging options

Public concerns about the potential environmental impact of antimicrobial agents

Stringent regulatory requirements for the use of antimicrobial agents in packaging

Opportunities

Development of new and innovative antimicrobial packaging technologies

Expansion of antimicrobial packaging applications into new industries

Growing demand for antimicrobial packaging in emerging markets

Increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of antimicrobial packaging

Challenges

Ensuring the efficacy and safety of antimicrobial packaging materials

Scaling up production of antimicrobial packaging materials to meet growing demand

Educating consumers about the benefits of antimicrobial packaging

Developing effective end-of-life solutions for antimicrobial packaging materials

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Antimicrobial Packaging market

Antimicrobial Packaging Market by Material, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Million Tons)

Paperboard

Plastic

Biopolymers

Others

Antimicrobial Packaging Market by Agent Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Million Tons)

Plant Extracts

Organic Acids

Bactoriocins Enzymes

Others

Antimicrobial Packaging Market by Packaging Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Million Tons)

Bags

Pouches

Trays

Cartons

Cups And Lids

Films

Antimicrobial Packaging Market by End-User, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Million Tons)

Food And Beverages

Healthcare

Personal Care

Others

If opting for the Global version of Antimicrobial Packaging Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (The antimicrobial packaging market share in North America is characterised by rapid advancements in antimicrobial packaging technology. High local awareness is also anticipated to keep the industry active. Over the anticipated term, North America is expected to see commendable expansion. The increase is due to the increased demand for medications and therapeutic devices.)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the antimicrobial packaging market as a whole. During the course of the forecast period, factors including the increased demand for food among adults and children are predicted to drive the expansion of the Asia Pacific antimicrobial packaging market. Also, factors like the rising frequency of diseases are anticipated to boost the Asia Pacific region’s share of the worldwide antimicrobial packaging market. Additionally, the need for antimicrobial packaging materials is expected to soar in the Asia Pacific region. This is also because of consumers’ growing awareness, their choice for convenience foods, and their fast-paced lifestyle, all of which can contribute to more growth prospects in this area. While developing nations like China and India are expected to become emerging markets, the Asia-Pacific area presents tremendous growth opportunities. This region is also home to the fastest-growing market for antimicrobial packaging. In this area, factors like the expansion of the healthcare, food & beverage, consumer goods, personal care, and agricultural products industries are also driving the maturity of the antimicrobial packaging market. Other issues include the expanding population and the state of the economy.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Antimicrobial Packaging study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

