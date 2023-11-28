Radio Pluggers Presents Welcome Christmas from British multi-genre band People of the Beltane
Track Title: Welcome Christmas Genre: Festive Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: USL4Q2280388UK, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome Christmas by People of the Beltane is an upbeat Christmas song in a retro style. The Verses describe the gloom of encroaching winter weather - they provide contrast to the chorus' that evoke the optimism of an approaching Happy Christmas.
People of the Beltane are a band from London, Brighton and other towns in Southern England. Their influences are the guitar bands of the late 60s and 1970s such as T.Rex, The Sweet, Roxy Music, Mott the Hoople, Kate Bush, Mick Ronson, Bowie & ELO, as well as mediaeval music.
The band was formed by like-minded friends who were bored of modern music dominated, as it is, by pre-programmed drum-loops and auto-tuned vocals. They sometimes record using retro analogue recording equipment such as a Tascam 244 four-track cassette and Roland 707 drums.
Their music genre is categorised as 'no specific genre'. When a new song is written, its 'genre' is only realised upon completion. The straight-jacket of belonging to a musical genre is ignored by all band members. Hence, songs vary between cranked-up guitar pop / rock anthems to softer ballads. Auto-tune is never used on the vocals at all.
Band members often swap instruments and vocal duties depending on how the song develops and which playing & vocal style fits it best.
