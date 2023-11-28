argenx Reports Topline Results from ADVANCE-SC Study of VYVGART Hytrulo in Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia





Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced topline results from the ADVANCE-SC study evaluating VYVGART Hytrulo (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) in adults with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). The study did not meet the primary endpoint of a sustained platelet count response in chronic ITP patients.

Additional analyses of the dataset are ongoing and the full results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and in a peer-reviewed publication.

“This is not the outcome we had hoped for patients, but setbacks are part of pioneering a new class of medicines and these data will provide insights into the broader understanding of FcRn and ITP,” said Luc Truyen, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of argenx. “We are very grateful to everyone involved in the ADVANCE-SC study, especially the patients and their families, the investigators, and our internal team who worked tirelessly to complete this global study. We remain committed to the ITP patient community who urgently needs additional treatment options to manage this challenging disease, and continue to move forward in our deeper analysis of these results.“

ADVANCE-SC Study Data

ADVANCE-SC is the second of two registrational trials conducted as part of the ongoing ITP development program for VYVGART and enrolled 207 adult patients with chronic and persistent ITP. Patients were heavily pre-treated and 75% of patients had received three or more prior ITP therapies.

Primary endpoint was not met (p=0.5081); 13.7% (17/124) of treated patients demonstrated a sustained platelet count response compared to 16.2% (11/68) of placebo patients

Secondary endpoints were not met, including additional endpoints on International Working Group (IWG) responder status and mean platelet count change from baseline

VYVGART Hytrulo was well-tolerated in ADVANCE-SC; the observed safety and tolerability profile was consistent with ADVANCE-IV and the confirmed safety profile of VYVGART and VYVGART Hytrulo





Results from the first study in the ITP registrational program, ADVANCE-IV, were reported in May 2022. The study met its primary and key platelet-derived secondary endpoints. ADVANCE-IV formed the basis of the regulatory submission for approval of VYVGART IV for ITP in Japan, where a decision is expected in the first quarter of 2024.

VYVGART is currently being evaluated in 13 severe autoimmune diseases, including the registrational ADDRESS study for pemphigus from which topline results are expected around year-end 2023.

argenx will host a conference call today at 2:30 pm CET (8:30am ET) to discuss the ADVANCE-SC results.

About the ADVANCE-SC Study

The ADVANCE-SC trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, global trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of VYVGART Hytrulo (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) in adult patients with chronic or persistent primary ITP. ​ Enrolled patients had a confirmed ITP diagnosis and a mean entry platelet count of less than 30x109/L. Patients were on a stable dose of at least one ITP treatment prior to randomization and had received at least one prior therapy. Concomitant medications permitted included corticosteroids, nonsteroidal immunosuppressive drugs, fostamatinib or TPO-RAs. The study patients who were on 'watch and wait' at baseline were required to have received at least 2 prior treatments for ITP. ​

Patients were randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive VYVGART Hytrulo or placebo for a total of 24 weeks as part of the primary trial. The primary endpoint was measured by the proportion of patients with chronic ITP with a sustained platelet count response defined as achieving platelet counts of greater than or equal to 50x109/L for at least four of the last six scheduled visits between weeks 19 and 24. Patients who received rescue therapy at week 12 or later, or for whom dose and/or frequency of concurrent ITP therapies increased at week 12 or later, were considered non-responders. ​Key secondary endpoints included extent of disease control over 24-week treatment period, proportion of overall population with sustained platelet count response, an extended primary endpoint analysis between weeks 17 and 24, and the incidence and severity of WHO-classified bleeding events.

About Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)

Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) is an autoimmune disorder where immunoglobulin G (IgG) autoantibodies destroy platelets and reduce platelet production, which can lead to an increased risk of excessive bleeding and bruising. In rare cases, ITP can lead to severe anemia and life threatening gastrointestinal or intracranial hemorrhages. ITP is also associated with debilitating fatigue and significant impacts on mental health, including anxiety, fear and depression. Many ITP patients are inadequately controlled on current therapies so a significant unmet need exists for additional treatment options.

About VYVGART Hytrulo

VYVGART Hytrulo is a subcutaneous combination of efgartigimod alfa, a human IgG1 antibody fragment marketed for intravenous use as VYVGART®, and recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme’s ENHANZE® drug delivery technology to facilitate subcutaneous injection delivery of biologics. In binding to the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), VYVGART Hytrulo results in the reduction of circulating IgG.

VYVGART Hytrulo is the proprietary name in the U.S. for subcutaneous efgartigimod alfa and recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20. It is marketed in Europe as VYVGART and may be marketed under different proprietary names following approval in other regions.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S., Japan, Israel, the EU, the UK, China and Canada. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

