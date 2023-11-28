Right Lane Closure on Apple Harvest Drive, in Berkeley County, Beginning Monday, November 27, 2023

The right lane will be closed on westbound Apple Harvest Drive, WV 45, in Berkeley County, at the intersection with WV 11, beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023, through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, to allow for the installation of a pipe. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.
