Ben Speck Road Railroad Crossing, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Beginning Monday, November 27, 2023

Ben Speck Road (Berkeley County Route 4/1) will be closed to through traffic at the railroad crossing, Monday, November 27, 2023, through Thursday, November 30, 2023, to allow for CSX Railroad to work on the tracks and the crossing. The signed detour will include Ridge Road North (County Route 4), and Hedgesville Road (WV Route 9). The exact schedule is weather dependent.​​