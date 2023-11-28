Submit Release
Beards Crossing Road Railroad Crossing, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Beginning Monday, November 27, 2023

Beards Crossing Road (Berkeley County Route 2/3) will be closed to through traffic at the railroad crossing, Monday, November 27, 2023, through Thursday, November 30, 2023, to allow for CSX Railroad to work on the tracks and the crossing.  The signed detour will include Allensville Road (County Route 3/2), Hammonds Mill Road (WV 901), Little Georgetown Road (County Route 2) and McCoys Ferry Road (County Route 2/2). The exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

