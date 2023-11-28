Submit Release
Street Closure on Market Street, Wheeling, to Begin Monday, November 27, 2023

A portion of Market Street in Wheeling, at the intersection with 13th Street, will be closed beginning Monday, November 27, 2023, through Thursday, February 29, 2024, to replace a storm pipe. Flaggers will be present. Motorists are advised to slow down, expect delays, and follow detour signs.
 
Alternate Routes: Standard vehicles use Lane 7 to Market Street to Chaplin Street to Wheeling Tunnel and Market Street on ramp to Interstate 70 westbound or WV 2 northbound.  Truck traffic and oversize loads will need to use Main Street to 16th Street to US 250 to Interstate 470.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​​

