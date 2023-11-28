The bridge on Walnut Street in Philippi, over the Tygart Valley River, will be closed at all hours beginning Monday, November 27, 2023, due to a deck repair project. This project is expected to last up to two weeks. Local traffic will be detoured on the US 250 Bypass bridge or across the covered bridge on US 250. Both detours are less than a mile.
You just read:
Temporary Road Closure on Walnut Street, Philippi, in Barbour County, on Monday, November 27, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.