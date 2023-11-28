Lane Closures on US 30, Eastbound and Westbound, to Begin Monday, November 27, 2023

Page Content

US 30, eastbound and westbound lanes, at milepost 0.02, near the Jennings Randolph Bridge, will have lane closures from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, November 27, 2023, through Friday, December 8, 2023, for the Jennings Randolph Bridge inspection. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



