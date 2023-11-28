JODIE KING MEDIA SUPPORTS ART FROM THE STREETS ON GIVING TUESDAY
In Addition To The 20% Donation The Austin-Based Artist Is Also Offering 15% Off Sitewide
Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for all of us to come together and make a positive impact on the lives of those less fortunate. ”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the holiday season approaches, Jodie King Media is proud to announce its commitment to giving back to the community by supporting Austin-based non-profit organization Art From the Streets (AFTS). In a spirit of generosity and compassion, Jodie King will donate 20% of all original art, prints, and merchandise sales made on Giving Tuesday and through December 1st to AFTS.
The alignment between the professional abstract artist and educator’s commitment to giving back to the community and Art From the Streets’ mission to provide a safe and encouraging environment for creative individuals experiencing homelessness is unparalleled. As decades-long artist Jodie King has experienced first-hand the positive spirit of creativity and recognizes the importance of having a safe space for creatives to flourish through their artistic expression. This paired with AFTS’ goal to empower individuals in their program to find self-determination, achieve a sense of accomplishment, build social connections, and generate income through their art makes this partnership one-of-a-kind. In addition, the organization prides itself in recognizing that focusing solely on housing is insufficient in achieving other essential goals that contribute to improving and sustaining a better quality of life. The collaboration with Jodie King is set to amplify the difference AFTS makes not only locally but nationally as well.
"Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for all of us to come together and make a positive impact on the lives of those less fortunate," said Jodie King. "By supporting AFTS, we can help individuals experiencing homelessness find hope, purpose, and a means of self-expression through art."
In addition to the 20% donation on Giving Tuesday, Jodie King Media is also offering an unprecedented sitewide sale until December 1st. Customers can enjoy a 15% discount on all original art, prints, and merchandise, making it the perfect time to acquire unique and meaningful gifts for the holiday season. Promotion available with code SANTA applied at checkout.
To participate in Jodie King Media's Giving Tuesday initiative and take advantage of the limited-time discount, please visit jodieking.com.
For more information about Art From the Streets and their mission, please visit: artfromthestreets.org
About Jodie King Media:
Jodie King is an artist, educator, and entrepreneur on a mission to unleash one’s inner power, freedom, and joy! With 20 years of art experience and a playful, spiritual approach, Jodie connects with audiences from around the world. She is known for her high-demand innovative online art and business courses as well as national and international workshops. Jodie King is on a mission to educate and empower artists around the world with the goal of shutting the door on the starving artist cliche.
