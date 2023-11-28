Solomon Islands and the Republic of Uganda formalize diplomatic relations

Solomon Islands and the Republic of Uganda have formally established diplomatic relations.

Today, the Permanent Representatives of Solomon Islands and Republic of Uganda to the United Nations signed a Joint Communique to formally establish diplomatic relations between the countries in New York.

Signing the joint Communique on behalf of the Solomon Islands government, was H.E Mrs Jane Waetara, Permanent Representative of Solomon Islands to the United Nations, and for the Republic of Uganda, the Permanent Representative to the United Nations, H.E Mr. Adonia Ayebare.

Both countries acknowledged the willingness to establish the diplomatic relations to promoted and strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation between their countries and peoples, on basis of equality, mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

While the signing done today signifies the initiation of formal bilateral diplomatic relations, at the multilateral front both Solomon Islands and the Republic of Uganda are already actively engaged as partners in the Commonwealth, African and Caribbean Group and Group of 77 plus China within the United Nations.

The Republic of Uganda becomes the 128th country with diplomatic relations with Solomon Islands. In September this year, diplomatic relations were established with Belize, Oman, Chile and Dominican Republic. This formalization of diplomatic relations is in line with Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade’s policy to expand Solomon Islands global outreach and diplomatic relations with UN member states.

Solomon Islands and the Republic Uganda have assured each other of their mutual willingness to develop friendly, peaceful and cooperative, relation in political, economic, trade and culture and other fields of common interests.

