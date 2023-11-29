Los Feliz Flea Moves to Vintage Land in January 2024, Becoming LA's Only Rooftop Flea Market
The Los Feliz Flea, a cherished destination for unique finds and community gatherings, is excited to announce its relocation to Vintage Land starting January 2024. This move not only marks a new chapter for the flea market but also establishes it as Los Angeles' only Rooftop Flea Market, uniquely situated on the border of Downtown Los Angeles and Echo Park, just 4 miles from its original location at Marshall High School.
**A New Era at Vintage Land**
Vintage Land, with its expansive and versatile space, offers an ideal new home for the Los Feliz Flea. This innovative location will provide an enhanced experience for vendors and visitors alike, featuring over 200 sellers, live music, DJs, and a full bar. The addition of Sundays to the market schedule further enriches the community's opportunity to engage with the vibrant culture and offerings of the flea market.
**An Elevated Experience**
Situated atop a rooftop, the Los Feliz Flea at Vintage Land promises an elevated shopping experience – both literally and figuratively. This unique setting not only offers stunning views but also creates a dynamic and memorable atmosphere for all who visit.
**Accessibility and Community Focus**
Continuing its tradition of being a community-centric event, the Los Feliz Flea at Vintage Land will maintain free garage parking and free admission, ensuring easy access for everyone looking to explore the market's diverse offerings.
**A Cultural Hub on the Cusp of Downtown LA and Echo Park**
This relocation to Vintage Land places the Los Feliz Flea at the heart of the cultural convergence between Downtown Los Angeles and Echo Park. It's more than just a market; it's a cultural hub where local businesses, artisans, and the community can connect and thrive.
**Join Us in This Exciting New Venture**
We warmly invite everyone to join us in celebrating this new beginning. Starting January 2024, come and be part of the unique experience that is the Los Feliz Flea at Vintage Land. For more information, please contact Phillip Dane at phillip@theoddmarket.com or call 323-630-9795.
**About The Odd Market:**
Founded by Phillip & Shelly Dane, The Odd Market has been at the forefront of creating unique event experiences in Los Angeles for over 32 years. Known for its eclectic mix of vendors and community-centric approach, The Odd Market continues to offer Los Angeles residents and visitors a place to discover, shop, and enjoy.
Phillip Dane
Los Feliz Flea
+1 323-630-9795
phillip@theoddmarket.com