PHILIPPINES, November 28 - Press Release

November 27, 2023 Cayetano calls for vision-oriented leadership among police and Christian leaders Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Saturday urged police officers and Christian leaders to embrace a "vision-oriented" approach in fulfilling their duties and responsibilities in the community. Speaking at the 13th annual conference of the Bless our Cops Movement and Christians for Nation Building on November 25, 2023, Cayetano raised a thought-provoking question: "Despite being the main Christian country in Southeast Asia, bakit grabe pa rin ang corruption sa ating bansa?" Delving into the essence of Christian leadership, Cayetano emphasized that God "gave us our own will" which allows us to choose the path we want to follow. "There are two plans na nandiyan - isang plano na pagpalain tayo at bigyan tayo ng pag-asa at kinabukasan [at] isang plano to cheat, to steal, to destroy, and to kill," he said. Drawing a clear distinction between corruption and the Christian mission, Cayetano stressed that the latter is not self-serving but rather meant to be shared with the community. "Kung ang corrupt [na tao] ay may commission, ang Christians [naman] ay may mission - community mission. We are not meant to be lone wolves," he said. "With a vision, the Lord will give you provision. Ang kasama sa provision is human resources. The gifts of the Holy Spirit are not meant for you and you alone or your family. It's meant for use for the body of Christ," he added. Cayetano, however, acknowledged that visions can sometimes be overwhelming, citing the amendments the country's policymakers made to the retirement policies to achieve a better outcome. "Mayroong vision at provision dahil hindi isang bagsak magbigay ang Panginoon ng vision sa inyo, [that's why you need to] be open for revision," he said. Concluding his address, Cayetano reminded the members of the police force and Christian leaders of their sacrifices and to trust the plans of the Lord, the Supreme Commander of life. "Lahat ng hirap ay pinagdaraanan ninyo because you know you need a training. Ganoon din ang Christian life - kailangan ni'yong daanan ang lahat ng hirap and trust the the divine Commander-in-Chief because alam Niya ang assignment niyo," he said. Cayetano, nanawagan para sa 'vision-oriented' leadership sa hanay ng mga pulis, Christian leaders Hinikayat ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano ang mga police officers at Christian leaders nitong Sabado na maging "vision-oriented" sa kanilang mga tungkulin at responsibilidad sa komunidad. Sa kanyang talumpati sa 13th annual conference of the Bless our Cops Movement and Christians for Nation Building noong November 25, 2023, itinanong ni Cayetano kung bakit ang Pilipinas, bilang pangunahing Christian country sa Southeast Asia, ay maituturing pa rin na corrupt na bansa. Sinabi ni Cayetano na binigyan ng Diyos ang bawat isa ng "own will" upang tahakin ang mga landas na nais nilang sundan. "There are two plans na nandiyan - isang plano na pagpalain tayo at bigyan tayo ng pag-asa at kinabukasan [at] isang plano to cheat, to steal, to destroy, and to kill," wika niya. Bilang pagkumpara sa corruption, pinunto ni Cayetano na ang Christian mission ay hindi para sa sariling kapakinabangan bagkus ay ang mga ito ay dapat ibahagi sa komunidad. "Kung ang corrupt [na tao] ay may commission, ang Christians [naman] ay may mission - community mission. We are not meant to be lone wolves," wika niya. "With a vision, the Lord will give you provision. Ang kasama sa provision is human resources. The gifts of the Holy Spirit are not meant for you and you alone or your family. It's meant for use for the body of Christ," dagdag niya. Kinilala rin ni Cayetano na may pagkakataon na ang vision ay labis, katulad ng nangyari sa retirement policies ng bansa kung saan ang mga mambabatas ay gumawa ng rebisyon upang mas maging mabisa ang mga ito. "Mayroong vision at provision dahil hindi isang bagsak magbigay ang Panginoon ng vision sa inyo, [that's why you need to] be open for revision," saad niya. Sa pagtatapos ng kanyang talumpati, pinaalalahanan ni Cayetano ang mga pulis at Christian leaders sa kanilang mga sakripisyo at sinabing magtiwala sa mga plano ng Diyos, ang Supreme Commander ng mundo. "Lahat ng hirap ay pinagdaraanan ninyo because you know you need a training. Ganoon din ang Christian life - kailangan ni'yong daanan ang lahat ng hirap and trust the the divine Commander-in-Chief because alam Niya ang assignment niyo," wika niya.