Villar pushes for organic fertlizer; gives composting facility

To reduce dependence on imported chemical fertilizer which costs the country P10 billion a year, Sen. Cynthia Villar gave anew composting facilities.

"The current global demand greatly affects the entry of fertilizer imports in our country. This caused limited local fertilizer supply that influenced the escalation of local prices," noted Villar, chairperson of the Senate Agriculture and Food Commitee.

She related that the Philippines lost to super typhoon Ondoy the only producer of fertilizer found in Leyte.

Villar has been allocating an annual budget for the procurement of composting facilities which are distrbuted nationwide by theBureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM), an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture.

"Aside from the huge savings, a composting facility helps reduces the volume of trash thrown in dumpsites," said Villar during the turn-over and launching of the use of the three composting facilities in Brgy. Zapote 5,Bacoor City,Cavite,oin Saturday,November 25.

"A composting facility turns bio-degradable wastes like kitchen wastes into organic fertilizer. Each composter can produce one ton organic fertilizer per month," said Villar.

The senator has provided her home city Las Piñas with 89 composting facilities which reduce the local government's expenses on waste disposal , even saving P300 million a year.

She enjoins the public to share her passion to maintain a clean and healthy environment while giving jobs to our people and savings to our country.

Villar, isinusulong ang organic fertlizer; nagbigay ng composting facilities

Upang mabawasan ang paggamit ng imported chemical fertilizer kung saan gumagastos ang bansa ng P10 billion kada taon, muling nagbigay si Sen. Cynthia Villar ng composting facilities.

"The current global demand greatly affects the entry of fertilizer imports in our country. This caused limited local fertilizer supply that influenced the escalation of local prices," giit ni Villar, chairperson ng Senate Agriculture and Food Commitee.

Aniya, nasira ng super typhoon Ondoy ang nag-iisang gawaan ng ating fertilizer na nasa Leyte.

Naglalaan si Villar ng taunang pambili ng composting facilities na ipinamimigay sa buong bansa ng Bureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM), attached agency ng Department of Agriculture.

"Aside from the huge savings, a composting facility can help reduces the volume of trash thrown in dumpsites," ani Villar sa turn-over at launching ng paggamit ng tatlong composting facilities sa Brgy. Zapote 5, Bacoor City,Cavite, noons Sabado,Nobyembre 25.

"A composting facility turns bio-degradable wastes like kitchen wastes into organic fertilizer. Each composter can produce one ton organic fertilizer per month," ayon kay Villar.

Binigyan ng senador ang kanyang home city- ang Las Piñas- ng 89 composting facilities kung saan nabawasan ang gastos ng local government sa waste disposal at nakatipid pa ng P300 million kada taon.

Nanawagan si Villar sa publiko na samahan siya sa kanyang adhikaing isang malinis at malusog na kapaligiran kasabay ng pagbibigay ng hanapbuhay sa ating mga kababayan at savings sa ating bansa.