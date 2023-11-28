Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,374 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,873 in the last 365 days.

11/27/23 – COMMUNITY MEETING TO REVITALIZE WAIĀKEA PENINSULA

Posted on Nov 27, 2023 in Main, News Releases, slider
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nov. 27, 2023

COMMUNITY MEETING TO REVITALIZE WAIĀKEA PENINSULA

(HILO, HAWAI‘I ISLAND) – Hilo community members are invited to an open house and planning meeting to help redefine the Waiākea Peninsula on Monday, December 4 at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel.

The Hawai‘i Community Development Authority (HCDA) and the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) will report preliminary findings from their study to revitalize the area. The agencies hope to gather community input on waterfront and other redevelopment projects, potential future land uses, and governance and land stewardship considerations to assist with development efforts going forward.

 

Meeting details:

 

Hilo Hawaiian Hotel

71 Banyan Dr, Hilo

Monday, Dec.4, 2023

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Meeting registration is available at the Eventbrite link below. If you cannot attend in person, but are interested in participating, you will be able to view a recording of the meeting and submit comments at the HCDA Waiākea Peninsula website.

# # #

 

 

RESOURCES

 

Register for the Waiākea Peninsula Community Meeting (Eventbrite):

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/waiakea-peninsula-market-study-community-meeting-tickets-761891015537?aff=oddtdtcreator

 

HCDA Waiākea Peninsula website:

https://dbedt.hawaii.gov/hcda/waiakea-peninsula/

 

 

Media Contacts:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

 

Francine Murray

Community Outreach Officer

Hawaii Community Development Authority

[email protected]

You just read:

11/27/23 – COMMUNITY MEETING TO REVITALIZE WAIĀKEA PENINSULA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more