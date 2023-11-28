11/27/23 – COMMUNITY MEETING TO REVITALIZE WAIĀKEA PENINSULA
Nov. 27, 2023
COMMUNITY MEETING TO REVITALIZE WAIĀKEA PENINSULA
(HILO, HAWAI‘I ISLAND) – Hilo community members are invited to an open house and planning meeting to help redefine the Waiākea Peninsula on Monday, December 4 at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel.
The Hawai‘i Community Development Authority (HCDA) and the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) will report preliminary findings from their study to revitalize the area. The agencies hope to gather community input on waterfront and other redevelopment projects, potential future land uses, and governance and land stewardship considerations to assist with development efforts going forward.
Meeting details:
Hilo Hawaiian Hotel
71 Banyan Dr, Hilo
Monday, Dec.4, 2023
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Meeting registration is available at the Eventbrite link below. If you cannot attend in person, but are interested in participating, you will be able to view a recording of the meeting and submit comments at the HCDA Waiākea Peninsula website.
