Manchin Announces $568K for Three Research Projects at West Virginia University

November 27, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $568,173 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for three research projects at West Virginia University (WVU). The funding will support research on photonic quantum computation, chemical production processing with modern technology, and public opinion surveys on the impacts of theoretical Constitutional changes on minority citizens.

“The National Science Foundation continues to be an important partner for the Mountain State through their investments in groundbreaking research opportunities. I’m pleased these three initiatives are receiving awards to help advance our understanding of physics, chemistry and public opinion on today’s politics,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that bolster academic research and support our universities across West Virginia.”

Individual awards listed below: