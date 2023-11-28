Manchin Announces $568K for Three Research Projects at West Virginia University
Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $568,173 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for three research projects at West Virginia University (WVU). The funding will support research on photonic quantum computation, chemical production processing with modern technology, and public opinion surveys on the impacts of theoretical Constitutional changes on minority citizens.
“The National Science Foundation continues to be an important partner for the Mountain State through their investments in groundbreaking research opportunities. I’m pleased these three initiatives are receiving awards to help advance our understanding of physics, chemistry and public opinion on today’s politics,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that bolster academic research and support our universities across West Virginia.”
Individual awards listed below:
- $276, 075 – West Virginia University: Fabrication of Inversely Designed Nanophotonic Structures for Quantum Emitters
- This project’s mission is to create a device with the potential to transform photonic quantum computation and kickstart a program at WVU focused on investigating the fundamental physics of quantum photonic devices.
- $240,585 – West Virginia University: Automated Design and Innovation of Chemical Production Processes with Intelligent Computing
- This project’s mission is to drive systematic innovation of chemical process designs by augmenting physical laws, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing.
- $51,513 – West Virginia University: RAPID: Constitutional Change and Public Support for Minority Rights
- This project will conduct public opinion surveys to research the consequences of theoretical constitutional change on minority citizens and their rights.
