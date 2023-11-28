Personal Injury Lawyer Ready to Fight for the Rights of Accident Victims

Newport Beach, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newport Beach, California -

The Law Offices of Geoff Rill, APC, which is based in Newport Beach, CA, wants to inform everyone that they are ready to fight for the rights of victims of accidents, whether it was a car accident, slip and fall accident, dog bite, defective product, etc. They offer free and confidential consultations to help victims get the compensation they deserve from the insurance company of the responsible party or defendant. Since insurance companies tend to deny claims or keep the amount they will pay to victims to a minimum, it is the job of the law firm to protect the rights of victims and get the compensation they are entitled to. Those who need more information about the law firm can check out their Facebook page.

The firm can help victims of premises liability accidents. There are various kinds of premises liability accidents. These include: slip and fall accidents; injuries due to hazardous materials or faulty or damaged equipment; dog bites; assault in an area with unlocked doors, malfunctioning security cameras, or parking lots with insufficient lighting; and swimming pool accidents. The usual injuries that may occur in these cases include: head injuries, broken bones, open wounds, soft tissue damage, and spinal cord damage.

Geoff Rill says, “Premises liability cases may be lengthy and complicated, but an experienced premises liability attorney will work with you through all the ins and outs of your case. By working with an attorney, it will be easier to determine the right amount of compensation you should seek and make sure you file your claim before the statute of limitations runs out. In California, you have two years from the date of your injury.”

He recommends accident victims to take a number of steps to increase their chances in making a successful claim. These include: taking detailed notes regarding the accident; taking photos is possible; documenting the time, date, weather, and other details about the accident; reporting the incident to the property owner or property manager; taking down witness data, including contact information if possible. It is essential to remember when opting to file a premises liability claim that this should not be discussed in social media or in person. This is because opposing insurance companies or lawyers may use those statements against the accident victim.

Meanwhile, those who are victims of a car accident can check out https://rill-law.com/car-accident. An important task in such situations is finding out who is the party responsible for the damages. The law in California uses the concept of comparative negligence, which tends to decrease the amount a plaintiff may be able to get as compensation when compared to the pure negligence concept. Furthermore, insurance firms will assign a blame percentage to all parties involved in a car accident. They will assign a 50/50 split if both parties are deemed to be responsible. However, if one party violated a traffic law, the split might be closer to 70/30 in favor of the plaintiff.

Geoff Rill of the Law Offices of Geoff Rill, APC, has been offering personal injury attorney services since 2010 and has accumulated a lot of experience in jury trials and has established a track record of successes in various cases in Newport Beach and surrounding areas. The Orange County Trial Lawyers Association had given him the Young Gun Trial Lawyer of the Year award in 2020. In 2022, he was accepted as a member of the reputable American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), which is composed of civil trial lawyers who had served as lead counsel in at least 10 jury trials. Geoff Rill can practice law in the US District Court for the Central and Southern Districts and in all courts in the State of California. He also earned the Rising Star award from Super Lawyers in 2017 and was included in the list of the Top 10 personal injury lawyers under 40 in Southern California.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieynLMmezWI

Those who are looking for a personal injury lawyer can visit the Law Offices of Geoff Rill website

