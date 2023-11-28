Healer Gives Back to Ellicottville with Free Gongs in the Church Sound Healing Dec 8
Experience a sound bath and healing immersion for the holidays December 8th.
No one is exempt from the love of the Creator.”ELLICOTTVILLE, NY, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellicottville small business owner, Rev. Suzy Woo relocated her businesses from Orchard Park to Ellicottville in summer of 2021, and since, she has grown to have 2 employees and a successful private practice. Because of her love for the area, the small business community and her clientele and customers, she is giving back to the community with a complimentary "spiritual sound healing."
— Rev. Suzy Woo
Ms. Woo will be setting up her large double gongs etched with sacred geometry accompanied by quartz singing bowls, while offering prayer to create a unique, dynamic healing experience, at the United Church of Ellicottville Friday, December 8th from 6:30-7:45pm.
It is not a typical sound bath, but a healing experience due to the pairing of vibrational therapy with energy healing that Ms. Woo uses in her private practice. "As a practicing quantum energy healer, I raise my consciousness to a state where a stream of unconditional love flows through me. I speak mantras and affirmations into the gongs as they are played. There comes a powerful spiritual presence which people feel quite strongly, many are even moved to tears. Some receive answers to questions they have had, or feel a deep sense of comfort. Others have reported a feeling of extreme calm, or feel bathed in either light or pure compassion."
The special holiday giveback event is open to all people, all walks and all faiths. "No one is exempt from the love of the Creator."
The event is being held in gratitude for the support of her small businesses in Ellicottville.
Ms. Woo will be taking her sound healing performance on the road in 2024, visiting Nashville TN, Kansas City KS/MO, Denver CO, Delray Beach FL, and other cities to share and inform how frequency, intention and sound can heal imbalances in the human condition; while breathing new life into churches. She hopes to purchase a church to repurpose as a community healing center in Cattaraugus or Chautauqua County.
Sound healing events, lectures and presentations may be booked with Ms. Woo for private groups, corporate events, schools and retreat-type functions.
Suzy Woo
Good for the Spirit
+1 716-699-2871
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
BUFFALO: Sound Bath and Energy Healing Immersion with Suzy Woo, Lions Gate 2023