The Future of Travel is Here: HipStar® Trailers Launches New Online Store

HipStar Team is thrilled to share the proud moment as they announce the launch of the new online store HipStar® Trailers.

Rochester, Minnesota, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HipStar Team is thrilled to share the proud moment as they announce the launch of the new online store HipStar® Trailers.





HipStar® Trailers is the brainchild of Igor Koshutin, CEO and Founder, who came up with the idea after experiencing the pain and inconvenience of backpacking. He wanted to create a travel cart that would distribute the weight of the load along the axle, reducing the pressure on the user’s body and making every journey comfortable and enjoyable. He launched a successful crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo and received positive feedback from customers in over 30 countries.





HipStar® Trailers is a multi-purpose travel cart that can be used in five different modes: travel cart, backpack, suitcase, bicycle, and travel. In the travel cart mode, it is strapped to your hips with a harness and rolls on two large wheels that can handle any terrain. In the backpack mode, it can be carried on your back when the wheels are not suitable. In the suitcase mode, it can be pulled by a top handle like a regular suitcase. In the bicycle mode, it can be attached to the seatpost and towed along as you cycle. In the travel mode, it can be folded and packed for easy transportation.





HipStar® Trailers is designed to be fully adjustable, collapsible, and durable. It has a retractable kickstand that lets it stand upright on its own, a shock absorber that prevents it from bumping into you, and a harness that fits any waist size and body shape. It can carry loads of up to 40 lbs and reduce the perceived weight to only 3.5 lbs. It is ideal for families, solo travelers, hikers, campers, rescue teams, older adults, military personnel, and anyone who wants to travel light and free.





HipStar® Trailers has been featured on the Henry Ford Innovation Nation TV Show on CBS - Season 10, Episode 7, “Hip Luggage Cart”.

Video Links



https://youtu.be/bAB8yYH-gM0?si=58VzY3a0rfXLz4e2

For a limited time, here is an exciting discount of 20%. Grab it by using the coupon code R8TYN3X9.





Click hipstartrailers.com for and shop a novel hands-free travel cart, and take the weight off your back!

Media Contact: -

HipStar LLC

www.hipstar.net

support@hipstar.net

