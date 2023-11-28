New Software, Airlock, Provides Protection Against Disclosure of Sensitive Information in AI-Generated Text

Airlock protects against the disclosure of sensitive information in AI-generated text

WEIRTON, WV, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the age of artificial intelligence, the use of AI-generated text has become increasingly prevalent in many industries. However, with the rise of this technology comes the risk of sensitive information being disclosed unintentionally. To address this issue, the team at Philterd, LLC, has developed Airlock, software designed to prevent the disclosure of sensitive information in AI-generated text.

Airlock utilizes advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to scan and analyze AI-generated text for any potential sensitive information. This includes personal data and other sensitive details that could pose a risk if disclosed. The software can automatically redact or modify the identified information, providing guardrails for AI applications.

“We are excited to make Airlock available. The inadvertent disclosure of sensitive information, such as PII and PHI, is an important consideration that should not be overlooked when creating AI-enabled applications.”, said Jeff Zemerick, founder of Philterd, LLC. “AI-generated text brings a new dimension to safe-guarding PII and PHI and we look forward to helping users with this challenge.”

The need for such a software has become more apparent in recent years, with numerous incidents of sensitive information being leaked through AI-generated text. This has not only caused harm to individuals and businesses but has also raised concerns about the ethical use of AI. With Airlock, these concerns can be addressed, and the risk of sensitive information disclosure can be significantly reduced. Airlock builds on Philterd’s open source de-identification and redaction software.

Airlock is available on the Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure marketplaces for deployment into users’ cloud environments. To learn more about Airlock and its features, visit https://www.philterd.ai or contact support@philterd.ai.