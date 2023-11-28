Attorney Edward Johnson Discusses Defending Client on A&E's "Accused: Guilty or Innocent?" on CBS Chicago Interview
EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Edward Johnson recently appeared on CBS Chicago for an exclusive interview about his experience defending a client on A&E's hit show "Accused: Guilty or Innocent?" The highly anticipated episode will air on November 30th at 9 PM CST.
The show, which follows real-life criminal cases and the attorneys who defend them, has gained a large following. Attorney Johnson's appearance on the show has generated even more buzz, as he takes viewers behind the scenes of his defense strategy and the challenges he faced in the courtroom.
During the interview, Attorney Johnson shared his insights on the case and the importance of providing a fair trial for all individuals, regardless of the accusations against them. He also discussed the impact of the show on the public's perception of the criminal justice system and the responsibility of attorneys to uphold justice.
"I am honored to have been a part of 'Accused: Guilty or Innocent?' and to have the opportunity to shed light on the complexities of the legal system," said Attorney Johnson. "My goal as a defense attorney is to ensure that my clients receive a fair trial and that justice is served. I hope this episode will provide viewers with a better understanding of the challenges and responsibilities of being a defense attorney."
Don't miss Attorney Edward Johnson's appearance on A&E's "Accused: Guilty or Innocent?" on November 30th at 9 PM CST. Tune in to CBS Chicago for his exclusive interview and gain a deeper understanding of the criminal justice system from Attorney Edward Johnson.
Edward Johnson
