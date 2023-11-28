CALL FOR ABSTRACTS FOR THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY’S 2024 INTERNATIONAL SPACE DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
Speaking Proposals will be Accepted at the Conference Website Through March 31, 2024KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Potential speakers are welcome to submit abstracts for the National Space Society’s annual International Space Development Conference® which will be held on May 23- 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Presentations covering a wide variety of space exploration, development, and policy topics are welcomed.
The ISDC® is the annual keynote event of the National Space Society (NSS), bringing together leading executives, managers, engineers, scientists, educators, students, and laypeople from a wide variety of backgrounds to join in working toward the common goal of developing a spacefaring civilization. The ISDC has attracted tens of thousands of people from dozens of countries and features important thought leaders from NASA, commercial space, media, academia, and other space-related fields.
Subject areas for ISDC 2024 include the exploration, development, and settlement of the Moon, Mars, and cislunar space; deep space exploration; innovative spaceflight technology; the commercialization of space and space infrastructure; life support systems; collaboration in space; living in space; space solar power; the problem of space debris and mediation solutions; planetary defense; space law; and both national and international space policy, among others.
The current roster of confirmed speakers appearing at ISDC 2024 includes:
• Susan Kilrain, retired NASA astronaut
• Dr. Alan Stern, planetary scientist and Principal Investigator of the New Horizons Program
• Jose Hernandez, retired NASA astronaut, author, STEM advocate and subject of the motion picture “A Million Miles Away”
• Anita Gale, aerospace engineer and CEO of the National Space Society
• Michelle Hanlon, co-founder and president of For All Moonkind, and Executive Director of the Air and Space Law program at the University of Mississippi School of Law
• Janet Ivey, creator and star of “Janet’s Planet” and member, NSS Board of Governors
• Rod Pyle, Editor-in-Chief of Ad Astra Magazine, space author and journalist, TV producer, and co-host of the “This Week in Space” podcast
• Dr. Pascal Lee, planetary scientist at the SETI Institute, co-founder and chairman of the Mars Institute, and director of the Haughton-Mars Project
• Gary Barnhard, president and CEO of Xtraordinary Innovative Space Partnerships, Inc. and member, NSS Board of Directors
• John Mankins, president of Mankins Space Technology and member, NSS Board of Directors
We welcome you to join these and other top-flight speakers at ISDC. Please submit your abstract to the ISDC Coordinating Committee by March 31, 2024. Submissions will be considered in the order in which they are received and submission does not guarantee selection. We invite people from all backgrounds to participate.
Don’t delay—speaker selection is proceeding now, and slots are limited. Go to the event website at isdc2024.nss.org and scroll down to “Submit an Abstract.”
ABOUT THE NSS
The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at space.nss.org.
