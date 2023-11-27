ADCRR to Save $15 Million By Ending Private Prison Contract for Marana Correctional Facility

State of Arizona Saves Taxpayer Dollars and Protects Public Safety While Eliminating Government Waste

Phoenix, AZ – The Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) announced today the ending of a contract with private prison contractor Management & Training Corporation (MTC), effective December 31, 2023.

MTC operates the Arizona State Prison—Marana, a minimum security prison with capacity for 500 male inmates. Over the last several years however, the facility has averaged an inmate population of 225. Despite the reduced population, ADCRR is required by contract to pay for nearly 475 beds. By ending the contract, the State will save an estimated $5 million in FY24, and nearly $10 million in FY25.

“I applaud Director Thornell for his good stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Because of the Director’s leadership, we are cutting down on government waste and saving Arizona taxpayers $15 million over two years while improving public safety. I look forward to ADCRR’s continued work to build a correctional system that is efficient and effective, and keeps Arizonans safe.”

“This is more than just good fiscal sense,” ADCRR Director Ryan Thornell said. “It’s about using the totality of ADCRR’s state resources more effectively. The ADCRR is able to absorb the inmates from ASP--Marana, into other prisons here in Arizona. So not only are we demonstrating significant savings, we’re demonstrating, with actions, our ability to be more efficient with the resources already provided to us. The ADCRR is as committed to supporting and developing staff, ensuring inmates have access to quality programming that lends itself to rehabilitation and public safety, as much as we are committed to improved fiscal management.”

The decision to not renew the contract, is based on a cost benefit analysis of operating the underutilized facility versus transferring inmates to other ADCRR prisons, as bed space is available. No other contacts between ADCRR and private prison operators in Arizona are ending.

The ADCRR system, which operates 15 prisons, including six private prisons (excluding ASP-Marana) will absorb inmates from ASP-Marana into other Arizona prisons, at no impact to the other prisons' budgets, programs, operations, or staffing. MTC has been operating with just over 50 employees. Working in collaboration with the local Workforce Board, ADCRR will prioritize employment opportunities for ASP-Marana staff, at other prisons, including Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson, the closest to the town of Marana.