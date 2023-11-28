Medical Metrics, Inc. will be demonstrating SpineCAMP™ at CSRS, 11/30 – 12/2 (Booth # 309-311)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Metrics Inc. (“MMI” or the “Company”), a global leader in spine image analysis solutions and services, is excited to announce its participation at the upcoming Cervical Spine Research Society (CSRS) 51st Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, NV, 11/30 – 12/2. MMI will be showcasing SpineCAMP™, the Company’s FDA cleared Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) at its booth, #309-311. SpineCAMP is a fully-automated AI-powered solution that analyzes radiographs (X-ray images) of the spine to generate quantitative metrics and enhanced visualizations that are intended to support and augment clinical decision making. SpineCAMP is designed to seamlessly inject analysis results into imaging workflows within the clinician’s image viewing infrastructure. The MMI team will be available to demonstrate SpineCAMP to interested meeting attendees.
“CSRS’s emphasis on high-quality research and exchange of ideas towards the diagnosis and treatment of cervical spine injury and disease align perfectly with our mission” said N. Shastry Akella, PhD, MMI’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “We look forward to demonstrating SpineCAMP to clinicians and researchers, and to discussing how advances in the field of AI could meaningfully augment their use of radiographic imaging in the management of cervical spine disorders”.
"This event provides a fantastic platform for us to connect with cervical spine focused clinical and research-oriented professionals, listen to their unique image assessment challenges, and demonstrate how SpineCAMP can potentially contribute to addressing these hurdles," said Dennis Farrell, VP Medical Device Commercialization at MMI. "We look forward to sharing how the precision metrics provided by SpineCAMP can aid in objective assessment of spinal instability, alignment, fusion, motion preservation, and implant performance.”
MMI invites all attendees to visit Booth #309-311 in the exhibit hall to learn more about SpineCAMP, and discover how the Company’s solutions offer the potential to reshape the future of spinal image assessment. Key highlights of MMI CSRS participation include:
• Demonstrations of SpineCAMP; come for a “test drive”;
• Exploration of collaborative research opportunities through MMI sponsored Research Grant Program; and
• Opportunities to explore potential strategic and distribution partnerships.
Since its founding in 2000, MMI, an ISO 9001:2015 certified medical imaging services and solutions company, has built a strong reputation for high-quality image analyses in support of clinical trials and research. MMI’s scientific expertise is a result of supporting over three hundred spine studies, resulting in hundreds of peer-reviewed publications and conference proceedings. More information about MMI can be found by visiting www.medicalmetrics.com.
More information on SpineCAMP may be found on www.spinecamp.ai. Additional questions about SpineCAMP or would like to learn more? Please email spinecamp@medicalmetrics.com.
