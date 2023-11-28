FLEX Automotive To Officially Open U.S. Operations With Special Celebration On December 1 & 2
New San Diego Headquarters To Showcase Four Renoca Models For American Enthusiasts, As Well As Extensive Selection of JDM Vehicles
FLEX Automotive today announced it will officially open its U.S. operations with a special celebration on December 1 and 2. The new headquarters and showroom is located at 3727 Convoy Street in San Diego.
— Yohei Nakamura, Director of U.S. Operations.
A fixture in its native Japan since 1967, FLEX has earned international acclaim for its ”Renoca” (renovation + car) Series, which features the meticulous renovating of pre-owned Toyota Land Cruisers and Tacomas. This is accomplished through the FLEX techniques and craftsmanship applied to each vehicle’s interior and exterior.
The brand-new FLEX headquarters will provide U.S.-based customers and enthusiasts with an opportunity to get a first-hand look at four signature “Renoca By FLEX” customized models offered for the U.S. market. This includes:
Renoca Windansea
The newest addition to the FLEX lineup, Windansea targets enthusiasts with a passion for third generation Toyota Tacomas. Combining beauty and strength with a design that melds nature with city life, Windansea features an exterior that begins with a straight-line hood design intended to enhance the vehicle’s distinctive appearance. Nostalgic round headlights and a large, powerful grille recapture legendary Toyota design. Steel bumpers and underguards emphasize strength and durability.
Renoca Phoenix
Using Toyota’s Land Cruiser 80 as the base model, the 60 series inspired Renoca Phoenix incorporates an accentuated angular form that is popular among contemporary automotive design trends. A rounded hood transforms the Phoenix’s silhouette and emphasizes its horizontal lines, accentuated with a two-tone paint scheme. For balance, the grill-mounted iconic “TOYOTA” emblem draws all the lines together.
Renoca 106
The rugged Land Cruiser 100 is paired with the classic 60 series to create the Renoca 106. Guaranteed for quality and durability, the 106 incorporates parts from the official 60 series as well as FLEX original steel. The result is a unique vehicle that pairs a classic exterior with contemporary performance.
Renoca Wonder
FLEX Automotive’s Renoca Wonder starts with the 60 series-style round headlights that transform the Land Cruiser into the concept that became the Renoca series. From its bumper, side lines, and roof line, the Wonder brings the classic monotone body style into a new iteration that showcases some of the finest Land Cruiser features in a new light without waiting decades for a new model.
Opening of the new U.S. operations will be highlighted by the display of those Renoca vehicles, as well as a selection of imported Japanese Land Cruisers and Land Cruiser Prados. Available for the very first time, these JDMs--as well as Renoca models--will be offered with special pricing throughout December, to commemorate the official opening.
Running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both December 1 and 2, the grand opening celebration will feature free gifts for the first 100 guests, as well as raffles with special prizes.
“After years of planning, we’re especially gratified to be able to bring the FLEX brand to the U.S. market,” said Yohei Nakamura, Director of U.S. Operations. “We look forward to introducing our line of renovated Land Cruisers and Tacomas to enthusiasts looking for distinctive styling in their SUV or truck.”
ABOUT FLEX
Founded in 1967, Tokyo-based FLEX Inc. has established a benchmark by taking a highly regarded vehicle and retrofitting it to become a one-of-a-kind automotive sensation. With more than 50 dealerships, FLEX works from the mindset of “One dealership – one vehicle,” a rare business model by today’s standards. Each dealership focuses on either the Toyota Land Cruiser or the Toyota Hiace. FLEX has positioned itself as a sales leader in both models in Japan.
