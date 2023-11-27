Submit Release
Northeast Central Judicial Applicants to be Considered for Judicial Appointment

On November 13, 2023 members of the State Bar Association of North Dakota were notified of a judicial opening in the Northeast Central Judicial District. The opening was created due to the retirement of Judge Lolita G. Hartl Romanick.

The following eight (8) lawyers have submitted an application:

  • Megan Essig (East Grand Forks, MN)
  • Andrew C. Eyre (Grand Forks)
  • Gretchen M. Handy (Grand Forks)
  • Paul C. Murphy (Carrington)
  • Joseph K. Nwoga (Yuma, AZ)
  • David N. Ogren (Grand Forks)
  • Joseph E. Quinn (Grand Forks)
  • Theodore T. Sandberg (Grand Forks)

The Judicial Nominating Committee will conduct interviews of these eight candidates. Upon completion of interviews, the Judicial Nominating Committee will forward candidates for the judgeship to Governor Doug Burgum.

