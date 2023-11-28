HOLIDAY INN RESORT MONTEGO BAY BLACK FRIDAY/CYBER MONDAY SALE OFFERS 2024 BARGAINS RIGHT NOW

Elegant, beachfront, all-inclusive...and yes, it's a Holiday Inn!

Save up to 62% off all-inclusive resort stays enjoyed throughout all of 2024

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay announced today the launch of its 2023 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale, offering savings of up to 62% off all-inclusive resort stays enjoyed throughout 2024.

“Our biggest sale of next year is already here,” said Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales. “Our latest Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale offers a bonanza of truly incredible savings available throughout the full 2024 calendar year. You won’t find lower rates on 2024 resort stays with us than right now.”

Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay 2023 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale percentage discounts range from 50–62% off published rates as follows:

–Save 62% off resort stays enjoyed January 2–31, 2024. Sample rates start at US$112 per-person, per-night.*

–Save 60% off resort stays enjoyed April 1–June 22, 2024 and August 25–December 22, 2024. Sample rates start at US$105 per-person, per-night.*

–Save 53% off resort stays enjoyed June 23–August 24, 2024. Sample rates start at US$124 per-person, per-night.*

–Save 50% off resort stays enjoyed February 1–March 31, 2024. Sample rates start at US$147 per-person, per-night.*

(*All sample rates are based on double occupancy in Standard Garden-View Accommodations.)

In addition to savings of up to 62% off published rates, guests taking advantage of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale also enjoy full all-inclusive amenities and dining at The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay. This includes unlimited meals, snacks and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), use of non-motorized watersports, and access to all resort amenities (tennis, mini golf, fitness center, etc.). All-inclusive rates also include free Wifi Internet service accessible in all rooms and suites at The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay. All taxes and gratuities are also included, save for a US$4 per-room, per-night occupancy tax, which is additional.

As an added incentive for families, one child (age 11 and under) stays and eats free when sharing accommodations with parents at The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay. Surcharges starting at $50 per-night apply for additional children sharing accommodations with parents.

Bookings eligible for the Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay 2023 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale must be made between November 17, 2023 and December 4, 2023 for resort stays enjoyed between January 2, 2024 and December 22, 2024. A three-night minimum stay is required, blackout dates apply, revisions to current bookings are not permitted, and additional restrictions may apply.

For reservations, please visit www.caribbeanhi.com, or call 1-888-288-6006.

About Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay

The 512-room Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay is a full-service, all-inclusive beachfront resort combining the strength of the Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG) brand with authentic Jamaican hospitality. The all-inclusive concept here is distinguished by a series of complimentary special programs, including a daily Kid’s Club and Free Caribbean Wedding program (conditions apply). The resort is also home to RoseHall Club, a separate 52-room section of the property reserved strictly for adults. Resort amenities include the boutique Sol-Mer Spa & Salon, four restaurants/grills, four bars, two pools, tennis, mini golf, nightly shows and entertainment, a half-mile of pristine white sand beach and boardwalk, Tek-it-Easy private island, 4,000 square feet of meeting space, electronic casino, and more.

