Perella Weinberg to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (“PWP”) (NASDAQ:PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced that Andrew Bednar, Partner and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 3PM ET.

A live webcast of the conversation will be available to the public on the Investor’s section of PWP’s website at https://investors.pwpartners.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the event.

About PWP

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds and the financial sponsor community. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, San Francisco, Paris, Los Angeles, Chicago, Calgary, Denver, and Munich.

Contacts
For Perella Weinberg Investor Relations: investors@pwpartners.com
For Perella Weinberg Media: media@pwpartners.com


