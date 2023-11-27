Bitfarms Initiates Transformative Fleet Upgrade that Supports 17 EH/s and 391 MW in 2024

- Purchases 35,888 Bitmain T21 miners to be delivered and installed in H1 2024 -

- Provides Q2 2024 guidance of 310 MW and 12 EH/s at 25 w/TH -

- Secures option for an additional 28,000 T21 miners to achieve 17 EH/s in H2 2024 -

- Schedules special conference call for November 28, 2023 at 8:30 am ET -

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. ( NASDAQ: BITF//TSX: BITF ), a global vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company, has placed a firm purchase order for 35,888 Bitmain T21 miners at a price of $2,660 per unit with deliveries scheduled from March 2024 to May 2024. With its recently announced financing, Bitfarms will have sufficient liquidity to complete the purchase obligations for this order. Concurrently, Bitfarms has secured a purchase option for an additional 28,000 Bitmain T21 miners. Management will discuss the 2024 transformative fleet upgrade plan on a conference call to be held on November 28, 2023, at 8:30 am ET.

A summary of the contracted delivery and proposed deployment plan is as follows with estimated operating capacity and hashrate performance:

At Nov. 27, 2023 H1 2024 H2 2024 Scheduled

Deliveries -- Canada, Paraguay, and U.S. Canada, Paraguay,

Argentina, and U.S. Additional

MWs -- +70 Paso Pe, Paraguay +70 Yguazu, Paraguay,

+11 Baie-Comeau,

Québec Energy

Efficiency 35 w/TH 25 w/TH 23 w/TH Operating

Capacity 240 MW 310 MW 391 MW Target Hashrate 6.3 EH/s 12 EH/s 17 EH/s

“We’ve built our world class, scalable infrastructure in anticipation of the right time to implement a transformative equipment upgrade. Now, with the most attractive equipment pricing since 2020, we’ve launched our comprehensive strategy with a well-defined pathway to 17 EH/s in H2 2024 and the hardware secured for 21 EH/s in 2024,” said Geoff Morphy, President and CEO of Bitfarms. “In parallel with new farm development, the 35,888 Bitmain T21 miner deployment combined with our option to purchase an additional 28,000 Bitmain T21 miners are expected to increase our operating capacity 63% to 391 MW and improve fleet efficiency 34% to 23 w/TH. This strategy is expected to significantly increase efficiencies along with lower unit production costs and dramatic hashrate growth, positioning us well for the upcoming Halving and beyond.”

“In the first half of 2024, at our Paso Pe, Paraguay facility, we expect to increase production and to expand the design from 50 MW to 70 MW, which we anticipate would boost our corporate operating capacity to 310 MW. Coupled with upgrades throughout our other farms, we are targeting to expeditiously grow our hashrate to 12 EH/s in H1 2024, a 90% increase from November 27, 2023. At Yguazu, Paraguay, our plan is for an initial 80 MW capacity and the deployment of 70 MW of new high-performance miners. As such, we expect this new phase of development in Paraguay to be a major contributor to our organic growth in H2 2024.”

Ben Gagnon, Chief Mining Officer of Bitfarms said, “Our patience has paid off. These next-gen T21 miners are being purchased at a contract price of $14.00/TH and 190 TH/s per unit. With an ultra-efficient 3 Phase 415v PSU (power supply unit) and a manufacturer supported ‘High energy Mode’, these miners are able to produce up to 233 TH/s, making them the most powerful known air-cooled Bitcoin miners currently made resulting in significant savings, including a nearly 19% cost reduction in $/TH with High energy Mode and with significant savings throughout the supply chain.”

“The high energy density of the T21 enables the upgrade of our farms utilizing our existing infrastructure with the most competitive pricing and mining economics we have seen since 2020. We have taken full advantage by securing this competitive price to upgrade 10 of our 11 farms and energize all our contracted MWs under development. With this upgrade, we believe we will leapfrog ahead of the network difficulty curve by driving rapid and meaningful improvements in hashrate, energy efficiency and costs per BTC, positioning us to thrive through the Halving and capture upside from rising Bitcoin prices and mining economics,” Gagnon concluded.

Conference Call on November 28, 2023, 8:30 am ET

Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to update investors on today’s announcement. Following management’s formal remarks there will be a question-and-answer session.

Conference call access:

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call through the following link:

Fleet Upgrade Conference Call

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 1-866-777-2509 (domestic), or

1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Bitfarms call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast found here:

Live Webcast

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call and will be available for one year, at the above webcast link. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through December 5, 2023, and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada (toll free) 855-669-9658 and using access code 1239167. A presentation will be accessible on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, under the “Investors” section of Bitfarms’ website.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin mining company that contributes its computational power to one or more mining pools from which it receives payment in Bitcoin. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms currently has 11 farms, which are located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable, locally based, and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

To learn more about Bitfarms' events, developments, and online communities:

Website: www.bitfarms.com

Website: www.bitfarms.com

Glossary of Terms

BTC BTC/day = Bitcoin or Bitcoin per day

EH or EH/s = Exahash or exahash per second

MW or MWh = Megawatts or megawatt hour

PH or PH/s = Petahash or petahash per second

TH or TH/s = Terahash or terahash per second

w/TH = Watts/Terahash efficiency (includes cost of powering supplementary equipment

Cautionary Statement

