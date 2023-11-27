Zscaler Appoints Two Key Go-to-Market Leaders to Scale Cloud Security Leader to $5 Billion ARR and Beyond

Mike Rich Joins as CRO and President of Global Sales and Joyce Kim Joins as CMO

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced the expansion of its go-to-market executive team to scale and accelerate the company’s next phase of growth. Mike Rich has been appointed as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and President of Global Sales, with worldwide responsibility for all aspects related to revenue growth and sales strategy. Joyce Kim has joined as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) responsible for scaling global marketing execution.



“We are thrilled to have such experienced leaders join us at an important stage in our growth as we continue to scale up our go-to-market efforts,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. “Mike was an integral part of scaling ServiceNow as it grew from $80 million to $8.5 billion in revenue, and his extensive and proven experience will be invaluable to Zscaler. He has driven deep customer engagement with enterprises, which is critical to the next phase of our growth. Joyce’s extensive experience in the B2B tech industry, combined with a strong marketing acumen, makes her an ideal fit to elevate Zscaler’s market impact. Her expertise in building inspirational brands and scaling go-to-market execution will be instrumental in communicating our value proposition to drive business growth. With our continued innovation of the Zscaler cloud security platform, these exceptional leaders will play a critical role as we drive to $5 billion and beyond in annual recurring revenue.”

With Mr. Rich taking over the leadership role for Zscaler’s sales organization, Dali Rajic will now be able to primarily focus on scaling Zscaler’s business operations in his capacity as the Chief Operating Officer (COO). This includes lead-to-cash processes and systems, post-sales customer engagements, productivity improvements and streamlining to maximize value realization.

“I am very excited that Mike is joining the Zscaler leadership team,” said Mr. Rajic. “We have been searching for the right person to fill the CRO role for some time. Building on our solid foundation, Mike is the perfect candidate for scaling Zscaler to its next stage, as he has successfully led a similar journey in his previous role. Mike brings extensive experience to scale Zscaler’s go-to-market execution which allows me to focus on scaling our operational capabilities.”

Mr. Rich brings over 25 years of sales experience, most recently as the President for the Americas at ServiceNow, where he oversaw end-to-end sales execution. He joined ServiceNow very early and rose through the ranks by driving tremendous growth in enterprise sales. Before ServiceNow, Mr. Rich held several senior sales leadership positions at Rational Software and Borland.

“I am energized by the opportunity in front of us at Zscaler as we look to not only scale beyond $5B in ARR but to also evolve our cloud-native platform and leverage innovations powered by AI & ML,” said Mr. Rich. “We are at the cusp of the next phase for enterprises in cybersecurity, and Zscaler is at the forefront of this transformation with access to the largest, most valuable data pool for AI/ML sourced from more than 360 billion transactions per day.”

With nearly 30 years of marketing leadership experience, Ms. Kim is a seasoned enterprise technology CMO with expertise building high-performing marketing teams at large technology companies, including Twilio, Genesys, Arm, and Microsoft, where she launched multiple enterprise applications, including real-time communications and AI-based platforms. With a proven track record of driving high impact marketing strategies and campaigns for globally recognized companies, Ms. Kim will play a central role in advancing Zscaler's brand presence and customer acquisition strategies in the rapidly advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud security landscape.

"I am thrilled to join Zscaler at this transformative stage to generate market momentum as the company continues to rapidly innovate," said Ms. Kim. "The industry is at a pivotal point where massive volumes of data, migration to the cloud, and AI-powered security are converging. Zscaler has an incredible opportunity to continue to define and drive the future of cybersecurity. I look forward to working with the Zscaler team to strengthen our market presence and drive meaningful engagement with our customers."

