Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Date for Unaudited Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) (JSE: GSH) (“Grindrod Shipping” or “Company”), a global provider of maritime transportation services predominantly in the drybulk sector, announced it will release earnings results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, after market closing in New York. The Company will not be holding a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.



About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping predominantly owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned and long-term and short-term chartered-in drybulk vessels. The drybulk business, which operates under the brand “Island View Shipping” (“IVS”) includes a Core Fleet of handysize and supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers. The Company is based in Singapore, with offices in London, Durban, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker “GRIN” and on the JSE under the ticker “GSH”.

