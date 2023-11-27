Submit Release
AB682 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Energy and Utilities - 2023-11-27

WISCONSIN, November 27 - An Act to repeal 196.491 (2) (a) 3g., 196.491 (2) (a) 3r., 196.491 (2) (a) 12., 196.491 (2) (a) 13., 196.491 (2) (b) 10. and 196.491 (2) (gm); to renumber and amend 196.027 (1) (f); to amend 196.025 (1) (ar), 196.027 (3) (b), 196.378 (2) (c), 196.491 (title), 196.491 (1) (b), 196.491 (2) (a) 3., 196.491 (2) (a) 3m., 196.491 (2) (a) 4., 196.491 (2) (a) 7., 196.491 (2) (ag), 196.491 (2) (b) 7., 196.491 (2) (b) 8., 196.491 (2) (e), 196.491 (2) (f), 196.491 (2) (g), 196.491 (2r), 196.491 (3) (dm) and 196.795 (7) (a) 1. b.; to repeal and recreate 196.491 (2) (title), 196.491 (2) (a) (intro.) and 196.491 (2) (b) (intro.); and to create 196.027 (1) (d) 3., 196.027 (1) (f) 1. b., 196.491 (1) (fm), 196.491 (1) (s), 196.491 (2) (a) 1., 196.491 (2) (a) 2., 196.491 (2) (a) 5., 196.491 (2) (a) 6., 196.491 (2) (a) 8., 196.491 (2) (a) 14., 196.491 (2) (b) 11., 196.491 (2) (c), 196.491 (2) (d), 196.491 (2) (i), 196.491 (2) (j), 196.491 (2) (jm), 196.491 (2) (k), 196.491 (2) (km), 196.491 (2) (L), 196.491 (2) (m) and 196.491 (5m) of the statutes; Relating to: use of environmental trust bonds to finance the costs of retiring electric generating facilities; integrated resource and reliability planning by electric utilities and cooperatives; closure of large electric generating facilities; and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

