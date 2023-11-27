Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,305 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,798 in the last 365 days.

AB683 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Energy and Utilities - 2023-11-27

WISCONSIN, November 27 - An Act to amend 196.03 (4) of the statutes; Relating to: the amount certain public utilities may recover in rates relating to amounts assessed by the Public Service Commission.

Status: A - Energy and Utilities

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab683

You just read:

AB683 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Energy and Utilities - 2023-11-27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more