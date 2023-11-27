AB693 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2023-11-27

WISCONSIN, November 27 - An Act to amend 110.075 (6), 194.05 (4), 194.09, 194.38 (2), 340.01 (8) (a), 340.01 (8) (b), 343.04 (1) (a), 343.04 (1) (b) and 343.04 (1) (c) (intro.) of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating references to registered weight for commercial motor vehicles and modifying Department of Transportation administrative rules.