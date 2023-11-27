C Change Group and Alaska Capital Announces Strategic Acquisition of AIT Composites

Dr. Dr. Habib Dagher, founding Executive Director, showcases to AIT Composites new owners that The UMaine Composites Center is a world leader in the development of low-cost, high-performance structural composites for construction.

The C Change Group - lead developer and majority stakeholder and investor, leading a $15 million capital raise in C Change Composites LLC ("CCC").

The opportunity that we become leaders in this growth industry is palpable. We also love Maine and will continue the company’s commitment to the State of Maine and its local job market and people.” — Russell Read, founder and managing partner at C Change Group

WINTERPORT, MAINE, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The C Change Group, announces its role as a lead developer and majority stakeholder and investor, leading a $15 million capital raise in C Change Composites LLC ("CCC"), along with its strategic partner Alaska Capital, an Alaskan development company.

CCC builds upon AIT's proven composite technology leadership and establishes a scalable, Maine-based leader for producing and applying composite-based corrosion-free bridges, seawalls, utility poles, and rebar for the domestic and international building industries. Under this acquisition, C Change Group, a private equity firm that invests in alternative energy, composite building, and sustainable infrastructure, and whose contribution will also be to act as the lead developer.

“I am truly excited about this strategic restructuring of AIT Composites and our role as lead developer,” said Russell Read, founder and managing partner at C Change Group, as well as the Chairman of C Change Composites. “The opportunity that we become leaders in this growth industry is palpable. We also love Maine and will continue the company’s commitment to the State of Maine and its local job market and people. It's clear that this move will drive innovation within the composites sector and enhance and benefit the economy of the State of Maine. We prefer to invest in activities that strengthen the community and contribute to state and national prosperity."

This strategic move reinforces C Change's commitment to innovation and industry leadership, solidifying its position as a powerhouse in the infrastructure and construction materials sector. Additionally, it

continues a commitment to the state of Maine as a renowned pioneer and growth center in advanced composite materials manufacturing. As part of the acquisition, C Change Composites will retain the core Maine-based members of the AIT Composites team, establish a production facility in Winterport, and continue the partnership and research relationship with the University of Maine’s Advanced Structures & Composites Center (ASCC). Dr. Habib Dagher, ASCC’s Director, says “We certainly welcome C Change stepping in to enhance our long-term partnership with AIT Composites. The C Change Group understands the value of Maine technology and having a Maine company drive innovation and create even greater value for its customers and the United States’ effort in rebuilding infrastructure.”

Brit Svoboda, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Advanced Infrastructure Technologies, Inc said, “I am very excited because since 2010, AIT Composites has consistently demonstrated its dedication to excellence. Our talented team and their impressive work throughout the period of economic disruption remained stalwart in implementing Maine’s technological prowess in composites.” Ken Sweeney, AIT President, also added, “We get to ensure a seamless transition and preserve the expertise that has made AIT Composites a respected name in the industry. Keeping the team, many of whom are graduates of the University of Maine, in Maine, establishing the facility in Winterport, and maintaining and growing manufacturing jobs is a victory for our state.”

"We are thrilled to welcome AIT Composites into our larger strategy," said John Tichotsky, Managing

Partner for C Change Composites and Alaska Capital. "This restructuring is a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence and pushing the boundaries of what's possible for the composites industry and the national infrastructure development program. The importance of retaining and growing the composites industry in Maine is a testament to American Ingenuity. The facilities in Winterport will become a world-class production facility for the New England and export markets. We’ve already helped retain business in Alaska with a similar model. Together, we will harness our combined strengths to shape the future of American infrastructure."

ABOUT THE C CHANGE GROUP AND ALASKA CAPITAL

The C Change Group, and development partner Alaska Capital, is focused on infrastructure initiatives and game-changing technologies that can materially transform the world's use of energy, raw materials, and other natural resources. Please visit www.cchangegroup.com

AIT COMPOSITES

Based in the State of Maine, AIT specializes in composite bridge systems; concrete and structural reinforcement products; engineering services; and product research & development in collaboration with the University of Maine's Advanced Structures & Composites Center (a top-tier, interdisciplinary, and world-renowned research center). AIT designs and manufactures composite bridge systems designed with AASHTO LRFD bridge design specifications. AIT manufactures a variety of composite products for the infrastructure and construction industry including, AIT Wall and GPole™.