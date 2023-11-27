WISCONSIN, November 27 - An Act to create 16.312 and 20.505 (7) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: grants to provide legal services to tenants in eviction actions, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Judiciary
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab695
You just read:
AB695 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2023-11-27
