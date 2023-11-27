AB697 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing and Real Estate - 2023-11-27
WISCONSIN, November 27 - An Act to amend 66.0125 (3) (a), 66.0125 (3) (c) 1. b., 66.1011 (1), 66.1201 (2m), 66.1213 (3), 66.1301 (2m), 66.1331 (2m), 66.1333 (3) (e) 2., 106.50 (1m) (h), 106.50 (5m) (f) 1., 224.77 (1) (o), 234.29 and 452.14 (3) (n) of the statutes; Relating to: discrimination in housing based on citizenship or immigration status.
Status: A - Housing and Real Estate
