WISCONSIN, November 27 - An Act to amend 799.05 (3) (b), 799.05 (7), 799.06 (3) (a), 799.12 (3), 799.16 (4) (c), 799.20 (4), 799.206 (3), 799.21 (3) (a), 799.21 (3) (b), 799.25 (10) (b) and 799.27 (1); and to create 799.01 (1) (ag) and 799.47 of the statutes; Relating to: actions for relief from extrajudicial eviction in small claims court. (FE)
Status: A - Judiciary
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab702
You just read:
AB702 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2023-11-27
